Despite Recent Controversy, ‘Harry Potter’ Star Willing to Return to Franchise

The Harry Potter franchise just wouldn’t be the same without him!

There’s no denying that Harry Potter has been a cultural phenomenon. When the books burst onto the scene in the 90s, there was a renaissance of reading worldwide. Kids and adults alike swarmed their local bookstores and even attended midnight releases for a book! It was both unheard of and encouraging.

The story about an abused orphan boy who finds out that there is indeed something special about him was instantly sympathetic and relatable. Then there’s the whole adventure, the magic, and the worldbuilding! Readers got to experience this new world of Witchcraft and Wizardry through the eyes of a protagonist who was learning about this whole world at the same time they were. It was masterful storytelling and was brought to life masterfully in the films.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint brought the famous trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley to life on film, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s (Sorcerer’s) Stone (2001). With a top-rated franchise built by seven other films thereafter, all starring incredible talents like Dame Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, Richard Harris, and countless others, it seemed like the Wizarding World was an unstoppable juggernaut!

The creator and the author of the franchise, J.K. Rowling, saw to that. After numerous controversial and inflammatory statements from the author, many fans turned their backs on the franchise. Still content to recognize the existent works as they are, they have expressed no interest in seeing anything further from the franchise, leading to the cutting short of the planned expanded series based on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

Still, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill. Whispers about a screen adaptation of the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have been circulating for years, and of course, with those rumors comes the thought: who would be cast in such a film? The play, which features the children of the main characters from the original series, would require older versions of the trio from the books and movies, so…

It stands to reason that when thinking of a possible sequel, the original actors would come to mind, and one of the big three, at least, is interested! In a recent interview with This Morning, covered by The Direct, actor Rupert Grint said that it wouldn’t be off the table for him, especially considering his relationship with the character:

“Yeah, I think if the timing was right and everyone was kinda coming back I’d definitely revisit it. It’s a character that’s important to me. I kinda grew up and we kinda became the same person. I feel quite protective of him as well.”

While there are currently no official plans on the docket for Warner Bros. to bring another Harry Potter film to theaters, it’s encouraging that an outstanding Hogwarts alumni like Rupert Grint would be on-board. Grint last appeared as part of the franchise in both the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts television special and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

What do you think about seeing Rupert Grint as Ron again? Let us know in the comments below!