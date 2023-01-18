‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer

After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer.

Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:

It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts of other teasers, from in-depth gameplay overviews to showcases, as well as the recent announcement that Simon Pegg will be voicing the Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black.

But none of these reveals quite compare to this brand-new “cinematic” trailer. Through the point of view of an owl, the trailer boasts the breath-taking open world on offer, as it passes through Hogwarts, over Acromantulas in the Forbidden Forest and fire-breathing dragons up in the Highlands, before finally dropping “a late letter of acceptance to Hogwarts” into your hands!

Hogwarts Legacy shows the Wizarding World like you’ve never seen it before, as it takes place in the late 1800s, serving as a loose prequel to the Harry Potter timeline, whether that’s the books or the films.

The game allows players to create their own characters, attend classes where they’ll learn how to brew potions and master spells, tame fantastic beasts, befriend fellow students, explore stunning open-world environments, all the while uncovering dark secrets about the Wizarding World and trying to thwart a mounting Goblin rebellion.

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), other Hogwarts Legacy actors are Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will be released on April 4, 2023.

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC versions will be released as planned on February 10, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released on July 25.

What do you think of this new Hogwarts Legacy trailer? Let us know in the comments down below!