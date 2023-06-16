Harry Potter Star Daringly Bares It All For Vogue

In a surprising reveal, a British star from the Harry Potter films has posed naked for the cover of British Vogue magazine. And you won’t believe who it is.

To say the Harry Potter series is one of the most influential franchises of the past thirty years is an understatement. Not only did the novels create the seventh highest-grossing media franchise of all time, but the films have created numerous modern-day stars, like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton.

On top of this, the Harry Potter franchise introduced multiple classic British actors to the general public. Many young adults saw the immense talents of Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid, Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore, Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall, and so many more.

One of those classic actors is Miriam Margolyes, who perfectly played Professor Sprout. She has also given us memorable performances in Romeo + Juliet (1996), The Age of Innocence (1993), Babe (1995), and James and the Giant Peach (1996). She has won a BAFTA, been nominated for an Olivier Award, and at 82 years old, she has posed naked for the cover of Vogue.

Miriam Margolyes, Professor Sprout From ‘Harry Potter,’ Celebrates Life In British Vogue

For the July issue of British Vogue, the magazine featured articles and photo sessions with British LGBTQIA+ icons, including Janelle Monae, Rina Sawayama, Mona Tougaard, Emma D’Arcy, Bella Ramsey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Miriam Margolyes. Margolyes had the distinction of gracing the magazine cover in true Calendar Girls (2003) fashion.

Margolyes, often referred to as “Britain’s mischief-maker-in-chief,” bears her iconic smile while wearing nothing at all. She is posed hilariously behind cinnamon rolls topped with plenty of icing and candied cherries.

Her interview is just as whimsical and boisterous as the photo, making bold statements about being gay, living through the HIV crisis, her book, death, and her actual feelings about appearing in the Harry Potter films. “For me, Harry Potter wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part, and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens.”

Ultimately, her point of view is largely positive, no matter what comes her way, because she knows who she is. “It’s a strong position if you’re not afraid to be who you are,” she said. “We’re all so insecure. People are frightened such a lot of the time, and what I’ve always tried to do is to make people feel more relaxed, make people feel good about themselves, and just try and lessen the torture for people a bit.”

