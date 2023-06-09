Are ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Part of the Same World?

Two of the most beloved children’s series of all time are connected – or so thinks one super sleuth fan.

There are a lot of similarities between JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia. Both series tell stories of good versus evil in a fantasy, magical setting – complete with witches, mythical creatures, and a few deep Christian allegories.

But could there be more in common between the two than we once thought? TikToker @itsivanmars seems to think so, having recently shared a video that delves deep into the idea that the four founders of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are actually the Pevensie siblings, first seen in “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”

Their reasoning is that each of the siblings’ key character traits correlates with one of the four Hogwarts houses. Lucy Pevensie, the youngest of the siblings, is the loyal and friendly Helga Hufflepuff. Her older sister, Susan, is intelligent and rational, just like Rowena Ravenclaw.

The eldest brother, Peter Pevensie, is brave and reckless – both qualities associated with Godric Gryffindor. Meanwhile, Edmund Pevensie – the brother who famously sold out his siblings for Turkish Delight – is akin to the cunning and ambitious Salazar Slytherin.

Other users added more credibility to the theory by commenting how, in the movie adaptation of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005), each sibling wears the correct colors correlating to their Hogwarts house. Peter even carries a shield into battle inspired by Aslan, a lion – which is also the symbol of Gryffindor.

The story of the Hogwarts founders in Harry Potter is that each of the four founders united from different corners of the world to find the finest school for witchcraft and wizardry in the world. While they bonded over their differences, ultimately, they ended up driving Salazar Slytherin from the school.

As some users pointed out, JK Rowling herself has admitted being heavily inspired by The Chronicles of Narnia in her youth. True, that doesn’t necessarily mean they influenced the Hogwarts founders, but it’s nice to see how fantasy worlds inform other authors when crafting their own.