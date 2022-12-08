‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Being Revived After More Than a Decade

It’s been four years since Netflix originally announced that they had bought the rights to Chronicles of Narnia and were planning on creating another film and even a new series.

Since then, we’ve had one or two major announcements, and that’s about it.

The first came in 2018 when Netflix announced it was teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Company in a multi-year deal where they could produce series and movies based on the beloved books.

In 2018, speaking of the initial purchase, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said, “C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers worldwide. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Then, in 2019, it was announced that Matthew Alrich had boarded the franchise as a “creative architect” and oversee all development moving forward. He is best known for his work at Disney Pixar, including being the co-writer of Coco.

Netflix wrote, “Coco” co-writer Matthew Aldrich will serve as the creative architect and oversee the development of all films and shows adapted from C.S. Lewis’ beloved Narnia universe for Netflix.

It’s also been said multiple times that Chronicles of Narnia would become a whole universe, much like Game of Thrones and Marvel.

In April of this year, Netflix France reiterated that Chronicles of Narnia was still happening.

In November, news started spreading that Greta Gerwig would be directing the first two possible Narnia movies.

Gerwig is best known for writing and directing Warner Brothers upcoming 2023 movie Barbie and is tapped as a writer on Disney’s live-action Snow White movie scheduled for release in 2024.

The fact that Netflix gets access to all seven novels is the deal’s most significant feature and what sets it apart from previous arrangements. This suggests that some of the more recent works, some of which have never before been adapted, could finally make it to Netflix, something that previous owners of the license haven’t been able to achieve.

What do you think? Would you watch new Chronicles of Narnia films and shows?