BREAKING: Harry Potter’s Dumbledore Tragically Passes Away

Harry Potter is a massive franchise that millions of fans worldwide have adored, and its impact has truly been life-changing for so many. Everyone must raise their wands as high as possible, as Dumbledore has passed away. Harry Potter star Michael Gambon has tragically died at 82 after a battle with pneumonia. We join the entire world in mourning a fantastic actor who has touched the lives of countless people.

Michael Gambon has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

Michael Gambon is a legendary actor who was born in Cabra. Dublin, Ireland, in 1940. He is one of the original members of the famous Royal National Theater and began his career with Laurence Olivier. Gambon was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1999 for his contributions to Drama. During his illustrious career, he secured three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards.

Gambon began his career on the stage as a trained Shakespearean actor, appearing in classics like Othello, Hamlet, and Macbeth. His superb stage acting would also lead to 13 nominations for the Olivier Award. He would win three times for A Chorus of Disapproval (1985), A View from the Bridge (1987), and Man of the Moment (1990).

Finally, in 1997, Gambon would make his Broadway debut. Gambon starred in David Hare’s Skylight, leading to his first-ever Tony Award nomination for Best Actor.

Though Gambon made a name for himself on the stage, he eventually found himself on the big screen, taking in Shakespearean roles in feature films for Othello in 1965. He would also become a collaborator with auteur filmmaker Wes Anderson, holding roles in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004) and Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009). Though his illustrious career spans decades, he is most known for his fantastic portrayal of Albus Dumbledore.

As many might remember, Gambon was initially not the first choice to play Albus Dumbledore. The first Dumbledore was Richard Harris, who carried the role through the first two films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2002).

Sadly, Harris passed away shortly after Goblet of Fire was filmed, making it his final role. Considering the franchise had to move on with a new Dumbledore, Michael Gambon was selected and took the role for his own. Harris’s contributions to the franchise were incredible, but Gambon brought a youthful exuberance to the role that many immediately took to.

Gambon had the tall task of not only coming into an already massively successful franchise but also commanding a role with professionalism, including presenting his acting prowess that would carry the role into one of the most heartbreaking moments. The role of Albus Dumbledore was always to die to save Harry Potter. This heart-wrenching moment from the books was laid out perfectly in the film and executed by Gambon in a beautiful way.

Though Dumbledore’s passing was tragic for many Harry Potter fans, it reminded them of his love for Harry. Michael Gambon executed that moment with grace.

We extend our deepest condolences to Michael Gambon’s family and friends. We also mourn for a legendary actor who gave so much to the Harry Potter franchise. Raise your wands and salute Albus Dumbledore.

