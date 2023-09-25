Iconic Harry Potter Actor Calls Fandom “A Religion”

In a recent interview, a beloved Harry Potter actor called the fandom surrounding the franchise “a religion.” But is that necessarily a bad thing?

No matter where you are, it’s hard to escape the world of witches and wizards. The book series created by JK Rowling has seemingly dipped its toe into every medium humanly possible, including plays with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), theme parks with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and dozens of video games like Hogwarts Legacy (2023).

This isn’t even mentioning the numerous careers started by the film series. Audiences wouldn’t even know Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), or Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) if it wasn’t for this series.

On top of that, the movies introduced younger artists to numerous classic actors, like Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black). fans have become almost cult-like over the franchise. And one iconic actor understands what that entails.

Harry Potter Star Calls Fandom “A Religion,” But That’s Not a Bad Thing

Timothy Spall is an iconic British actor, recognized for numerous supporting roles over the years, including The Beedle in Tim Burton‘s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Winston Churchill in The King’s Speech (2010), and Nathaniel in Enchanted (2007). However, Spall is probably most recognized for perfectly portraying Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter films. And he is well aware of that.

“Harry Potter is still such a big deal. It’s edging towards becoming a bit of a religion. It’s bizarre,” said the legendary British actor. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it is a bad thing. In fact, Spall seems to understand why.

“It’s great storytelling, but it was also beautifully made. One day, I wandered into a studio, and there was someone [manually] putting leaves on a tree, one by one. That’s dedication. They were doing that for the audience.” Because of this, Spall consistently wants to bring the best product possible to audiences worldwide.

“We have to do our best to make sure they are getting their value for their money. Actors, writers, we are doing it because we love it, because we have this compulsion. But as I get older, I am very aware that you are asking someone to put their hand in their pocket and take out the money they’ve earned through the sweat of their brows.”

Often, it seems that popular film or franchise actors get tired of their fans. It’s refreshing to see someone realizing that their movies are a success because of them.

And while the religion comment may seem a bit off, it’s not an unusual comparison for a fandom. After all, Star Wars fans literally started a religion based on the series. It’s only a matter of time until Harry Potter does the same.

Do you think the Harry Potter fandom has become a religion? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!