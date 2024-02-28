‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Unrelated to Films or HBO Series May Be in the Works

A brand-new Harry Potter prequel may be in the works!

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the Wizarding World lately, but there are no signs of things slowing down. Shout “Arresto Momento!” as loud as you want — it won’t do anything to bring the unstoppable express train that is Harry Potter to a grinding halt.

Warner Bros. Discovery (via Game Rant) has shared a new job listing titled “Lead/Advanced Technical Artist” for Avalanche Software, the developers behind last year’s Hogwarts Legacy (2023), which suggests that a sequel may finally be going into development.

The ad describes the project as “a high-profile AAA title,” which is the main indicator of a game as ambitious as Hogwarts Legacy. It also says, “Join the team behind the blockbuster open world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create what’s next!”

This follows the recent announcement from the official Hogwarts Legacy X (Twitter) account there’s a lot more to come from the 2023 game, which has been a huge hit with fans.

Despite a whirlwind of controversy on either side of the game’s release last year, with many fans boycotting it due to JK Rowling’s involvement, Hogwarts Legacy became one of the biggest titles of 2023, storming the sales charts and selling over 24M copies worldwide.

As such, there have been talks of a sequel to the open-world game since it was released early last year. And recently, Warner Bros. stoked the fires when they alluded to more games beyond Hogwarts Legacy due to its unprecedented success.

So, unsurprisingly, a sequel to game, which takes place in the 1800s, long before the Harry Potter era, may now be in the works. But fans will expect a lot more from Hogwarts Legacy 2. While the first game has received mostly positive reviews, it is far from perfect, with complaints ranging from several glitches to incredibly poor NPCs (non-playable characters).

Hogwarts Legacy is unrelated to the Harry Potter films or the upcoming HBO series.

Check out the official cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on all major consoles.

Lately, it seems like the HBO reboot has dominated the Daily Prophet news, but there’s a lot more going on in the Wizarding World. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter is about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) with “Return to Hogwarts,” there’s a video game titled Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA) in development, and a new Wizarding World-themed land is set to open at Universal Studios’ Epic Universe in Orlando.

Are you hoping for Hogwarts Legacy 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!