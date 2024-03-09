‘Harry Potter’ Star Slams Adult Fans

A Harry Potter star upset millennials this week when she mocked adult fans of the J.K. Rowling book and film series. While children still love the Wizarding World, grown-ups make up a large portion of the fanbase, supporting projects like Hogwarts Legacy, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them spinoff series, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on the West End and Broadway, and lands at Universal Studios theme parks worldwide.

This is far from the first controversy attached to the Boy Who Lived. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and other stars have distanced themselves from the franchise. Beyond moving on to other projects, they’ve explicitly condemned J.K. Rowling’s open hatred towards transgender and non-binary people that surfaced in 2020.

Actress Miriam Margolyes didn’t comment on Rowling’s views on the transgender community in a recent interview with 1News New Zealand, but she outraged some millennial fans nonetheless.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” Margolyes said. “You know, it was 25 years ago and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.”

Margolyes sells Cameo videos to fans and often receives requests from devoted Potterheads.

“People say, ‘Oh, we’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding,’” the actress continued. “And I think, gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about it.”

Though it chills her to think about Wizarding World fans’ sex lives, Margolyes did speak positively about her time on set for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

“Harry Potter is wonderful,” she concluded. “I’m very grateful to it. It’s over. That’s what I think.”

Social media users were disappointed to hear Margolyes speak so harshly about those who purchased personalized videos from her.

“As much as I don’t like Harry Potter and love Miriam I’m sorry but I just don’t agree with her that adults can’t enjoy things intended for younger audiences,” said @MinoTaurSauce on X (formerly Twitter).

“As a man-child that still likes lots of stuff I liked as a kid, I can’t fully condone Miriam Margolyes saying people shouldn’t be into Harry Potter as adults,” @PaulJonMilne wrote. “But I sure do like when people insult anything to do with Harry Potter, because it’s a load of pish.”



But some people agreed with Margolyes.

“You can say this about a lot of fandoms out there. Whether it’s Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, or whatever else people are into…,” @BucksinPhilly argued. “It’s fine to enjoy it, but there are limits to it. You’re an adult now. It’s time to move on.”

“Took our kids to Universal Orlando the week of Mardi Gras,” @indianred504 recalled. “So many robed Harry Potter adults with wands wandering around in obvious displeasure at the presence of children inside a magic-themed fun park.”

This isn’t the first time Margolyes upset fans when discussing her time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In 2023, she said the series didn’t mean as much to her as it meant to fans.

“For me, [it] wasn’t important,” she told Vogue. “I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens.”

