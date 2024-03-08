Tiana Debuts New Look, Also Replaces Mickey Mouse

Tiana has officially debuted a new look at one Disney resort – as well as taking over the spot usually taken by Mickey Mouse today.

As seen at the end of The Princess and the Frog (2008), Tiana typically meets Disney park guests around the world decked out in her finest green ballgown.

This look has undergone a makeover this week at Disneyland Paris. As revealed by DLP Report, Tiana stepped out at the resort’s newly-refurbished Disneyland Hotel to meet restaurant patrons in her new-and-improved dress, which is considerably bolder in color than its predecessor.

📍 Tiana has debuted her new dress at the Disneyland Hotel this week.

📍Tiana has debuted her new dress at the Disneyland Hotel this week:

Her new look has gone down well with Disney fans, who declared it “so pretty” and “absolutely stunning.” Prince Naveen also debuted a new, more luxurious look at her side.

However, that’s not the only update for Tiana at Disneyland Paris this week. The princess also stepped out at Main Street Station alongside Minnie Mouse – taking the spot usually reserved for Mickey Mouse – to greet guests arriving at Disneyland Park on International Women’s Day (March 8, 2024).

📍 Tiana is joining Minnie on Main Street Station this morning for #InternationalWomensDay

📍 Tiana is joining Minnie on Main Street Station this morning for #InternationalWomensDay

While Tiana may have been given the honor of replacing Mickey for the day, other princesses have also special appearances to mark the occasion at Disneyland Paris. Ariel met guests in Fantasyland, Moana met guests in Adventureland, Mirabel was in Frontierland, and the Fairy Godmother made an appearance near the Old Mill.

Disneyland Paris isn’t the only resort updating Tiana’s look lately. Over at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the chef-turned-frog-turned-princess is expected to wear pants when she meets guests upon the opening of her new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This is set to replace the iconic log flume ride Splash Mountain later this year and will take guests on an adventure through the bayou with Tiana and the jazz-loving alligator Louis.

She also recently conducted meet and greets in a traditional 1920s flapper dress following the opening of her very own restaurant at Disneyland Park, Tiana’s Palace, in September 2023.

What’s your favorite Tiana meet and greet look? Let us know in the comments!