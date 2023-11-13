Explicit Image Removed From Disney’s Main Street

In an effort to “clean up” the parks, a racy and inappropriate piece of theming has been removed from Disneyland Park.

In the last few years, The Walt Disney Company has certainly been making a larger effort to be more inclusive and less offensive. This mission extends to all facets of the company, whether it be within its films and television shows or its wide range of theme parks all across the world. One of the biggest examples of Disney doing some deep cleaning is the permanent closure of Splash Mountain, which involves both the film and theme park divisions of the company.

Several years ago, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be closing the iconic Splash Mountain log glue ride at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World forever, with a new ride taking over the space. This new ride would be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and features the titular Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. This decision came after decades of backlash regarding Splash Mountain’s source material, which stems from a 1946 film called Song of the South.

Song of the South was widely criticized for its portrayal of African Americans in the reconstructionist-era South. Protests against the film broke out months after the film was released, so the idea that the backlash to the film is new is incorrect. However, Disney decided to base an entire theme park attraction on a film they already knew was incredibly controversial. For years, it was theorized how long Splash Mountain would stay open, and in 2023, we dropped down the mountain one last time.

Another great example of changes at Disney’s theme parks can be found in another classic attraction, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Along with movie tie-ins, Disney made some major changes to this attraction. Pirates of the Caribbean has undergone quite a lot of changes since it first opened. These changes were done to take the darker elements out of the ride, such as pirates chasing women and women being bought and sold. While possibly accurate to the pirate lifestyle, we can agree that something like this really has no place in a Disney park, no matter how historically accurate it may be.

The largest change came with the auction scene in 2018. Previously, the women were lined up and being sold by the pirates, who all were bidding on the women. In 2018, this changed completely, with women being removed from the pool of items being sold. “Red,” the female pirate who was once in chains, is now in charge of the scene.

These changes can come in massive waves like the previously mentioned examples or in incredibly small ways, like the one that recently took place.

Goodbye to : – alcohol

– smokes

– threatening drunk men

– creep’s pervy looks https://t.co/irFiZgoxR2 pic.twitter.com/UiZqWAOEGs — Le Parcorama (@parcorama) November 12, 2023

As you can see in the photos above, a certain “racy” poster at the front of Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris has been replaced. The poster hangs under Main Street Station, meaning it’s one of the first things guests see when entering the theme park.

While the poster is a great representation of the stereotypical “Western” aesthetic, we can see why it was changed. The old poster featured alcohol, smoking, and violence. The poster shows dozens of men inside what is supposed to be a saloon but looks more like a brothel or burlesque, with one woman at the center of the stage.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is comprised of two theme parks, as well as a massive shopping and dining district, similar to Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. The two theme parks are called Disneyland Park and Walt Dinsey Studios Park.

Do you think this poster should have been removed? Do you think it should have stayed?