Health Inspectors Close Disneyland Area Due to Rodent Infestation

A Disneyland area was closed due to an apparent infestation.

The Disney theme parks are famous for being some of the most magical places on earth. With so many incredible rides, amazing attractions, delicious food and beverages, and an unforgettable atmosphere, each Disney park is special in its own way while also offering guests experiences that only Disney can provide.

A large part of the overall Disney experience can be traced back to cast members. Disney employs the best of th best, meaning that no matter who you interact with, you’re bound to receive helpful advice from a smiling face.

Another large part of the parks’ overall atmosphere comes from how clean they are. With millions of people visiting places like Walt Disney World and Disneyland each year, it sounds impossible to keep every land, ride, attraction, and restaurant clean at all times, but somehow, Disney is able to manage it.

Of course, this is not to say that we’ve never seen a trash can or two start to overflow, but we can cut the sanitation crew some slack. As we mentioned, the Disney parks are some of the most visited vacation destinations on earth, so we’re understanding of certain situations. The Disney parks were specifically designed to eliminate as much waste as possible, with trash cans being present at every turn.

GUuests will also find they are unable to buy gum while inside the parks, another decision made by The Walt Disney Company to cut back on waste and visible trash. However, the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, had to shut down an entire location due to a rather disgusting outbreak.

As reported by the Orange County Register, a certain Disneyland location failed a test in a big way, leaving health inspectors no choice but to shut it down completely. For those who may not know, the Disneyland Resort is made up of two different theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Each offers its own list of incredible experiences, but they also have their own distinct vibe and flair. Disney California Adventure is home to newer attractions, like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and the entirety of Avengers Campus.

Disney California Adventure is where the shutdown occurred.

Health inspectors began inspecting various properties in the Orange County area, with Disneyland’s Refreshment Point being one of them. The inspection took place earlier in November, with the inspectors discovering some rather unwanted guests. Due to a rodent infestation, Refreshment Point was shut down on November 2, 2023.

Thankfully, the situation was taken care of quickly, and Refreshment Point opened back up to guests on November 3.

While it may sound like a real-life version of Disney Pixar’s Ratatouille (2007), we can honestly say we’re okay with this infestation being taken care of. This is not the first time we’ve seen a rodent infestation break out at a Disney park, which just goes to show you that even at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” sometimes the real world can seep in and ruin the magic, even just for a little bit.

