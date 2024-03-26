New ‘Princess and the Frog’ Characters Revealed

Disney has just announced the new animal characters for the Splash Mountain replacement Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Let’s meet each and every one of them!

Although Splash Mountain was a beloved attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is shaping up to be a worthy successor, with impressive animatronics and a fun Louisiana theme following the characters from The Princess and the Frog (2009), including Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louie the Crocodile (Michael Leon Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jennifer Lewis). The word is still out on whether Dr. Facilier (Keith David) will make a return.

The new attraction is set to debut in the late summer for Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort and later in the year for Disneyland Park right in between New Orleans Square and Critter Country.

Related: Splash Mountain Has Been on Chopping Block for Years, Says Disney

Needless to say, Walt Disney Imagineers have been hard at work testing the ride and making sure it brings the Disney magic we all know and love. This includes Concept Design Lead Laura West who has created multiple new characters for the upcoming ride that will provide the tunes and the adorable animal flair Splash Mountain was known for.

All the New Animals in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will follow both Tiana and Prince Naveen as they try and get a band together for their Mardi Gras celebration. Fortunately, a half-dozen new characters are found within the ride playing makeshift musical instruments. Let’s meet these adorable bandmates!

Byhalia the Beaver – Byhalia doesn’t just build dams; she helps build musical instruments using natural materials from the bayou. As a strong-willed percussionist, it’s safe to say Byhalia is the heartbeat of the band, as well as a natural designer and engineer.

Related: Disney Promises to Give Huge Update on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Soon

Gritty the Rabbit – Always willing to dig a little deeper to help others, Gritty plays the washboard (a found automobile license plate) with a high-energy flair. It’s the perfect instrument for someone who’s often overzealous and digs to relieve her nerves.

Beau the Opossum – Seeing limitless possibilities, no one finds more wonder in the bayou and the sounds of zydeco music than Beau. All she knows is beauty, especially her own. You can find her plucking out the low notes with her upright gourd bass, which of course, involves some musical dexterity with her tail.

Apollo the Raccoon – Apollo loves transforming abandoned objects into works of musical art – like his squeezebox. He’s full of energy and storytelling, especially about the objects he finds in the bayou. He’s particularly close with Rufus and appreciates Rufus’ calm demeanor.

Rufus the Turtle – Rufus may be a turtle, but he’s quick to jump into rhythm with his harmonica. He’s also the first to join in on new adventures! He’s genuine and sincere but may come across as a little sarcastic at times with his habitual sighing. Rufus loves going on adventures with Apollo.

Related: “Good Riddance,” Fans Remember Splash Mountain a Year Later

Timoléon the Otter – He’s the eldest of the band, but Timoléon’s fiddle-playing is inspired by all the ‘kids’ he spends his time around while in the bayou. When he’s not sawing out a jig, he’s famous for telling stories of days long ago about his explorations of every corner of the bayou.

Not only will all of these characters be seen inside the new attraction, but some will also be available for purchase as adorable plushies. In addition to these new musicians, additional critters will appear throughout the attraction, both old and new. However, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see what other friends will be waiting for guests down at the bayou.

Which of these Tiana’s Bayou Adventure characters best describes you? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!