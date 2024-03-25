Disney Enacts “No Bag Policy”, Ban Begins During Summer 2024 Event

If you are planning on attending the D23 event this year, a new rule has been implemented that may affect your visit in a big way.

When Disney guests visit the theme parks, it is nearly impossible to travel there without a bag. Guests often have snacks with them, water, phone chargers, medicine, and other necessities on hand in case and when they need them.

The same goes for the D23 Expo. The Expo runs from morning until night, and if you are planning on watching multiple panels and shopping for merchandise, you will be at the convention for hours on end.

This year, it has now been confirmed that bags will not be allowed into the biggest portion of the D23 Expo at the Honda Center.

Unlike previous years, this year, the D23 Fan Expo will be held in two locations. The Anaheim Convention Center will remain as the main show floor for the Expo, but instead of having the three main panels at the Anaheim Convention Center, they will be held each night from August 9 through 11, 2024 at the Honda Center.

The panels will be divided into three primary segments: the Disney Entertainment Showcase, covering Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney movies, and shows; the Disney Experiences Panel, focusing on theme park news; and the Disney Legends Ceremony, honoring esteemed celebrities, Imagineers, and others. Among the new Disney Legends are Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

While this new location does seem to be the solution for guests getting a seat in the panels with guaranteed seating, instead of lining up for hours through the night hoping that you arrived early enough to not get cut off in line, it does pose another issue.

D23 has confirmed that they will be keeping the Honda Center’s bag check policy.

Doors for the Honda Center will open two (2) hours prior to each presentation start time. For the safety of all guests, there will be security screening at all event entrances, including bag search and metal detection. Please allow ample time when planning your arrival. PLEASE NOTE: The Honda Center has a strict “No Bag” policy. The maximum size bag allowed at the Honda Center is 5″ x 9″ x 2″ regardless if it is a clear bag or not. Medical and diaper bags may be a maximum of 12″ x 12″ x 12″. Backpacks, including mini backpacks, are not permitted under any circumstances. Honda Center does not offer a bag check.

This no bag policy means that any merchandise bought at the convention during the day, even mini backpacks such as Lounge Fly style bags will not be allowed into the Honda Center. So, guests would either have to leave the convention, bring their bags home, and return with nothing, or just not make any purchases or bring any of their belongings with them for the day.

More on the D23 Fan Expo

Below are the three ticket options that will guarantee you entry to a panel:

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket includes a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $297/ticket.

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket includes a reserved seat for that date’s evening show at the Honda Center and same-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $99/ticket.

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, exclusive to D23 Gold Members, includes a 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center (same seat each night), and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $999/ticket.

There will also be an option for a D23 Fan Pass, which provides access to the Anaheim Convention Center only:

1-Day Pass

Gold Members: $79/ticket

General Members: $89/ticket

3-Day Pass

Gold Members: $209/ticket

General Members: $259/ticket

Tickets will go on sale for D23 Gold Members on March 26, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT, the following day on Mach 27, Disney Visa Cardholders will be able to purchase tickets, and then on March 28, all guests will be able to purchase tickets to the convention.

Will you be attending the D23 Fan Expo?