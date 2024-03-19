New Disney Location Removes Treacherous 8+ Hour Wait in Warehouse

If you are planning on going to the D23 expo, we have some good news for you that does not require lying on a frozen concrete floor for hours.

The biannual D23 Expo is a Disney fan event held by the official Disney fan club, D23. It’s a massive gathering that celebrates all things Disney, including its movies, TV shows, theme parks, merchandise, and more. The expo features sneak peeks, exclusive announcements, celebrity appearances, panels, presentations, exhibits, and immersive experiences.

Attendees can get insider information about upcoming Disney projects, watch exclusive film and TV previews, attend panel discussions with creators and stars, explore interactive exhibits, shop for limited-edition merchandise, and meet favorite Disney characters.

The panels will be split up into three main shows: the Disney entertainment showcase (Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney movies and shows), the Disney experiences panel, which will deal with all things theme park news, and the Disney Legends ceremony, where Disney indoctrinates esteemed celebrities, Imagineers, and more. The new Disney Legends include Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

The D23 Expo typically takes place over three days and attracts Disney fans from around the world. It’s a chance for fans to connect with each other, immerse themselves in the Disney magic, and get a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite entertainment company while all of the executives and Disney CEO Bob Iger share massive announcements.

In the past, the event took place at the Anaheim Convention Center, but this year it will be held at the Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks. When the event was at the Anaheim Convention Center, only the top tier of tickets had assigned seating for the large panels, which would cost around $1000 per person for three days. Because of that ticket price, many guests opted for the three-day ticket option and chose to line up and hope they could secure a spot in the panel.

This would often mean arriving at the convention center around 3 a.m. in the morning and waiting outside. Once the convention center opened (in the past guests could get in around 4-5 a.m.), guests would get wristbands to signify if they would be able to guarantee a spot in the show. Thousands of guests would be held in a holding room on concrete floors in pre-taped lines, with some of the guests hoping to get in, and others, as we noted, securing their spot and waiting until 10:00 a.m. when everyone was hoarded in after lying on the floor for hours.

This year, things are different as there are affordable seats assigned due to the new space.

Below are the three ticket options that will guarantee you entry to a panel:

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket includes a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $297/ticket.

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket includes a reserved seat for that date’s evening show at the Honda Center and same-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $99/ticket.

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, exclusive to D23 Gold Members, includes a 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center (same seat each night), and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $999/ticket.

There will also be an option for a D23 Fan Pass, which provides access to the Anaheim Convention Center only:

1-Day Pass

Gold Members: $79/ticket

General Members: $89/ticket

Gold Members: $79/ticket General Members: $89/ticket 3-Day Pass

Gold Members: $209/ticket

General Members: $259/ticket

Now, guests will be able to purchase a ticket and spend time enjoying the convention, the floor offerings, and the other pannels instead of waiting hours in hopes to get into the main panel — which will be a far more enjoyable experience.

For a comprehensive cost breakdown, reporter Scott Gustin has shared multiple slides from D23 that can help share what each tier involves.

NEW: Here’s a detailed breakdown of pricing for tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – including the different pricing tiers within each ticket option.

How to Get D23 Fan Expo Tickets in 2024

If you’re a D23 Gold Member, mark your calendar! You’ll get first dibs on snagging those highly sought-after 1-day and 3-day tickets starting March 26, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT.

But hey, don’t worry if you’re not a Gold Member yet! D23 Gold and General Members who are also Visa cardholders can hop in on the action too. Starting March 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT, they’ll have their shot at those tickets during a special pre-sale event.

And don’t forget, tickets for all D23 Gold and General Members go on sale March 28, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT. Just a heads up, you gotta be a D23 Member to snag those tickets. Not a member yet? No problem! You can join as a complimentary General Member or upgrade to Gold Membership at JoinD23.com.

Are you planning on attending the D23 Expo this year?