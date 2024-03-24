Splash Mountain Has Been on Chopping Block for Years, Says Disney

There is quite an extensive history behind Tisna’s Bayou Adventure at Disney.

In 2020, The Walt Disney Company public revealed that Splash Mountain would permanently close at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This decision came after decades of backlash regarding the iconic log flume ride, which was based on and inspired by Disney’s highly problematic 1946 film Song of the South. The film has been a major point of backlash and criticism for Disney, with critics calling out the film for its portrayal of African Americans. However, in 1989, Disney decided to base a theme park attraction on this film, successfully creating one of the most popular theme park attractions in the world.

This would not last, however, with Splash Mountain closing forever in 2023 on both coasts. A third version of Splash Mountain remains intact at the Tokyo Disney Resort, providing guests with the opportunity to plunge down Chick-A-Pin Hil once more. However, despite this announcement coming in 2020, Disney reportedly started developing the new ride years prior.

Disney revealed the decision to close Splash Mountain officially in 2020, but work began long before this announcement. Guests are often the last to hear about projects, whether from Disney, Universal Studios, or any other major theme park. This is done to ensure everything is new and exciting for guests. Passionate fans still seek to provide the community with updates on projects, like the ongoing progress made to Epic Universe, but for the most part, a lot of details are kept under wraps for quite a while.

In a new interview with Walt Disney Imagineer SVP Carmen Smith, it is revealed that plans for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure were underway quite some time before the public even knew about it. According to Smith, the development of the new ride began in 2018, despite the popular theory that Disney announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as a quick replacement for Splash Mountain in 2020.

“I think we’ve all had an opportunity in our lives to think about something that we’ve always wanted to do,” states Smith. “I’ve followed the Tiana story, working for the Walt Disney Company for over 40 years, and just seeing that come to life – I realized that there was a great story there. We worked on the story probably starting in 2018, and a lot of things happened in our world. Leadership said “Carmen, you’ve got a bucket of projects that you’re working on, what do you have that you want to showcase for us?” And Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was one of them, and [leadership] said yes.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is by far one of the most high-profile projects Walt Disney Imagineering has ever worked on, with the decision to close Splash Mountain causing a lot of controversy within the Disney community. Some unhappy fans were so shocked and upset by the announcement that a petition to “Save Splash Mountain” started up, reaching thousands of signatures.