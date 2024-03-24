Disney Park Rule Break Ignites New Wave of Guests Trespassed for Life

Disney guests are finding new ways to get kicked out of the parks, and a recent trend is now emerging in which guests are participating in, only to be removed from property and told to never return.

Not only is Walt Disney World Resort a place in which guests must follow the law, but additionally, it is located on private property, which means that the parks can have their own rules and regulations that guests must abide by in order to be allowed entry. Lately, we have been seeing a lot more poor behavior on the parks, and most of the time, this is due to guests wanting to collect viral social media content. Considering the popularity of things like Instagram and TikTok, and the success creators have had with breaking the rules at Disney, others have unfortunately joined the trend.

The first trend that took off was violating the dress code policy. Below is the policy outlined by Disney:

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:

Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.

Exceptions:

Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

While there were some guests who wore shirts with vulgar slogans, the majority of the social media videos that went viral attached themselves to a “hack”. Typically, we see females intentionally wearing shirts that Disney deems to be unacceptable in hopes that Disney will allow them to pick a new one on the Mouse. This is what the company did in the past, however, after so many guests took advantage of the generosity (as it was meant for guests who did not intentionally break the rules), that policy changed.

Now, guests are not allowed entry at all unless they return with appropriate attire, based on the cast member’s discretion.

Lately, the new trend seems to be jumping into bodies of water that you are not meant to be in. In the past, we have seen guests sitting in the EPCOT France pavilion fountain enjoying their drink, another guest recently jumped into the World Showcase lagoon in EPCOT from the Italy pavilion bridge, another guest jumped off the boat at Tom Sawyer’s Island and was in the river at Magic Kingdom (which has been seen to have alligators in it), a lady recently swam shirtless in the Sassagoula River attached to Port Orleans Resort, and another incident was just reported at DisneySea AquaSphere, a massive fountain located at the front of Tokyo DisneySea where a guest jumped in.

These are just a few examples of guests thinking it is ok to use fountains and other water displays as their hotel pool while in the parks or on the resort grounds.

All of these break the rule that Disney has on their site, which is, “Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.” When a guest breaks any of these rules, Disney has the right to ask them to leave the park, and to potentially trespass them. Depending on the circumstances, Disney may ask the police to get involved.

A lot of videos of guests also jumping into the water in water attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” have surfaced, showing that this poor guest behavior is trend that is only increasing. While it may get your social media account some views, these videos also tend to generate a lot of negative comments, as others know that what they were doing was wrong and should not be promoted, and it also allows Disney to know exactly who broke the rules, and provides proof making it easy to ban that person from the theme parks moving forward.

If you are visiting Disney World and plan to break some rules for social media content, be sure to think about that choice twice before you potentially make your last visit ever to the most magical place on earth.

What poor behavior have you seen in the Disney parks in the recent past?