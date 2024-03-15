Topless Woman Caught on Film Swimming Inside Disney World Hotel

A woman was caught on video swimming topless at a Disney World hotel. Yikes!

Disney World Hotel Captures Woman Swimming Topless

On March 14, 2024, an incident occurred at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, wherein a woman was observed swimming topless in the Sassagoula River. The incident was brought to public attention via the PortOrleans.org Facebook Group, with accompanying footage available for viewing. Viewer discretion is advised due to the presence of nudity in the video.

Although the video can not be linked by Inside The Magic at this time due to the video being posted to the group on social media, you can access the group and view the video from there.

The following video contains explicit content and nudity, depicting a person swimming topless in a public area. Viewer discretion is strongly advised, particularly for individuals under the age of 18 or those who may find such content offensive.

While Walt Disney World’s policies do not explicitly prohibit toplessness, guests are expected to adhere to guidelines regarding appropriate attire in public spaces. Upon notification of the incident, Cast Members clarified that while there is no specific rule against swimming in the river, it is strongly discouraged.

This caution arises from safety concerns, as the waters of Central Florida can harbor potential risks, including hazardous wildlife such as alligators and harmful bacteria.

Moreover, boat traffic along the river poses additional safety hazards. Walt Disney World emphasizes that bodies of water other than designated resort pools are not maintained for guest safety, urging visitors to exercise caution and refrain from swimming outside designated areas.

Swimming topless in public areas, particularly at family-oriented destinations like Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, can be considered inappropriate for several reasons. Many guests, including families with children, may find public nudity uncomfortable or offensive due to cultural or personal beliefs.

Engaging in behavior that may make other guests uncomfortable or disrupt their experience goes against the principles of mutual respect and consideration. Swimming in water not designated for recreational use, such as rivers or lakes, can pose significant safety risks. These risks include exposure to dangerous wildlife, bacteria, or pollutants and potential hazards from boat traffic.

We kindly remind all visitors to Disney World to uphold the highest standards of behavior and respect for others during their stay. In line with Disney’s commitment to maintaining a family-friendly environment, we ask guests to refrain from engaging in any behavior that may disrupt the enjoyment of others or compromise safety.

Specifically, we advise against swimming in any water not designated for recreational use, including rivers, lakes, and other natural waterways within Walt Disney World’s resorts. Such actions pose potential safety hazards, may cause discomfort to fellow guests, and conflict with Disney’s established norms of conduct at a Disney World hotel.