Disney Guest Falls on Concrete as Cast Member Laughs

EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood offers an unforgettable experience for kids and kids-at-heart, with educational attractions and play areas for the whole family. But one man had a uniquely memorable experience in the recently-renamed Disney Park land.

World Discovery showcases the wonder of the United States and global technology advancements on Earth and beyond. The neighborhood is home to the Space 220 restaurant, Mission: SPACE, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Test Track presented by Chevrolet. Take a field trip into today’s scientific advancements and spark curiosity for the future!

Former Disney cast member Thomas (@dappermanatee on TikTok) recently shared the story of an EPCOT guest who refused to listen to his instructions and paid for it. Watch the video here:

In this situation, Thomas wasn’t “Thomas”–he was “Mitch,” the fake name on a Walt Disney World Resort cast member name tag he wore on challenging days.

“Mitch was the nametag I wore at Disney World when I was done with people’s crap, and I’d like to keep my job for the day,” Thomas explained.

On this day, Thomas was working in the World Discovery neighborhood outside Mission: SPACE. A classic Central Florida summer rainstorm had just finished, turning the theme park land inspired by endless exploration into a health hazard.

“You see, Disney has this issue with some of their concrete areas,” the former cast member quipped. “They’re not slippery enough, so they gotta go in and paint on the slime that makes it nice and slippery. At least, that’s what it seems like because when certain areas get wet, they get really slippery.”

A guest approached Thomas shortly after the storm cleared and asked for directions to Test Track, another World Discovery ride. The Disney cast member offered instructions but warned the man to walk around a nearby patch of slippery concrete. The guest thought this was “ridiculous.”

“You guys have rules for everything,” the man said. “Is that normally a walking area? Because I’m walking there.”

To no one’s surprise, the guest immediately slipped and fell.

“The guest heavily puffs his way in that direction,” Thomas recalled. “Three steps into the area, I see both his feet go out from beneath him and find a way above his head.”

“Mitch allegedly let out a bit of a, ‘Ha!’” he continued. “The guest got very angry, got up, looked at Mitch, and said, ‘I hope you had fun. Was that a good show?’ Mitch hears the guest and yells back, ‘It was magical. Do it again,’ which was apparently the wrong thing to say.”

The furious guest “hobbled” to Thomas and said, “I’m going to have your job…You should’ve done a better job of warning people!”

“Sir, I very clearly told you where to go,” Thomas replied. “You chose, and you chose poorly, so now, if you want to go that way and not hurt yourself, I’d go around that area the long way. Or give me five minutes to go get a card so I can give you a score next time you fall.”

Always follow Disney cast member instructions. They’re trained to safely and efficiently offer the most magical experience possible, so if they’re telling you not to do something… there’s a good reason for it!

