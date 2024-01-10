Disney Guests “Squeezed” in Hallway, Fear the Worst

Walt Disney World Resort guests feared the worst this week after becoming trapped in a hallway on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The World Discovery ride broke down as groups were moved from the pre-show room to the coaster, creating an endless barrage of guests with nowhere to go.

u/Lucepticon shared this photo of dozens of guests pressed against each other in the hallway on Reddit. The guest claimed they were stuck for almost an hour as multiple groups were let in behind them.

“It was already crowded and stuck for 40 mins, and front door never opened,” they wrote. “But we had to keep squeezing in for the next two groups that came in. Luckily, cast member stopped opening the back door. We waited for another 30 minutes again inside.”

Disney Parks fans noted that the guests were lucky nothing went seriously wrong.

“This is a situation that has the potential to become dangerous VERY easily,” u/panicked228 said. “People trapped, no where to go, no easy way to get out. I get nervous in situations like this. All it takes is one push, one shove, one person flipping out to make the whole crowd surge. I’m sure Disney has protocol in place to stop that kind of thing, but even Disney isn’t immune to the herd mentality.”

Luckily, no one was injured in this incident.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the second Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) themed ride in the United States behind Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus. The Disney California Adventure Park attraction opened five years before the EPCOT rollercoaster, taking over the former Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in 2017.

“Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! An innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering–this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!”

Guests must sign up for a Virtual Queue or purchase an Individual Lightning Lane on the My Disney Experience app to ride.

Have you ever been stuck in a crowd at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.