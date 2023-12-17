Guest Calls Elevator Incident Real Life “Tower of Terror”

On the way to Walt Disney World Resort, a guest found themselves trapped in an airport elevator in what they called a real-life “Tower of Terror.”

Hayes M. (@hayesinadaze on TikTok) shared this video from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Known as the busiest airport in the world, this sprawling travel base is home to the corporate headquarters of Delta Airlines.

The Walt Disney World Resort guest decided to visit the SkyClub Lounge during his free time at the airport but became trapped in the elevator up from the lobby.

The video shows Hayes communicating with an airport employee via intercom. She tries troubleshooting the stuck elevator but eventually sends a maintenance team. Thankfully, a fire department response wasn’t necessary.

Before they arrive, the elevator suddenly begins moving and opens at the SkyClub Lounge. The airport employee urges Hayes to disembark the elevator, and he immediately alerts Delta employees that other travelers should avoid using it.

“Again?” one of the Delta employees asks. His next sentence is unclear, but he seems to imply that the elevator was recently repaired.

Thankfully, Hayes made his flight to Orlando–but he didn’t expect to create an unforgettable memory before he arrived at the Central Florida Disney parks.

“I didn’t expect to find the Tower of Terror inside one of Delta’s Atlanta Sky Clubs,” the passenger joked.

Commenters were astonished at Hayes’ calm demeanor throughout the situation.

“Ah! I would NOT have been that calm!” said @karven_dvc_dub. I just got back from Orlando!!!!”

Inside the Magic contacted Delta Airlines about recent renovations at the Atlanta airport SkyClub Lounge but has not heard back as of this article’s publication.

Of course, this problem isn’t unique to the Atlanta airport. Numerous guests have gotten stuck on Disney Parks’ elevators, including one family at Disneyland Resort that was only offered Mickey Mouse stickers as compensation for their hour-long delay.

