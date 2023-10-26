Disney Fans Mourn Loss of Disney World’s Iconic Tower of Terror Feature

The Disney parks were once known for their over-the-top designs and marketing tactics, a feature which has sadly been chipped away over the last few years. From the focus on IP (intellectual property) inclusion in the parks and resorts to scaled-down theming of new attractions, the Disney parks have clearly started to shift direction.

Unfortunately, this often means losing beloved and iconic attractions and park icons, like Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the short-lived Sorcerer Mickey Hat and Earful Tower at Hollywood Studios, and the recent loss of Tower of Terror at both parks. At the Disneyland Resort, the ride was rethemed as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. At Disney World, its loss was a little less severe.

For decades, guests driving into the Walt Disney World Resort were welcomed by the massive purple signs adorned with Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy, letting guests know exactly when they had crossed onto Disney property. In addition to the “welcome” signs, the resort has direction signs placed everywhere, letting drivers know how to find the parks, including EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, and even Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, as well as directions to various resorts, like the Grand Floridian, Polynesian, or Fort Wilderness.

However, there was one sign whose iconic status still stands strong, even as fans continue to mourn its loss. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror billboard advertisement was one of the most innovative marketing tactics Disney World has incorporated on its property. Towering over drivers, the billboard stood over World Drive since its installation in the late 1990s. The advertisement promoted the attraction with a recreation of the iconic Tower itself and featured a moving ride vehicle shown with guests onboard.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, @Parkeology shared an image of the billboard with the caption,

“The Tower of Terror was once an icon at Disney World. Not the real ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but the billboard. It was a work of art. Forced perspective, a brewing storm– and a dimensional, shaking elevator cage of terrified riders! Are you sad it’s gone?”

People in the comments sounded off with expressions of sadness, frustration, and a loss of nostalgia prevalent. “Completely devastated they got rid of it. It was one of the last remaining remnants of an era of highly creative AND 3-dimensional with 4-dimensional thrown in (ITTBAB’s was awesome w/it’s smoke rings) type of billboards,” shared @ShakaRagetotem.

“The child in me is sad. So many memories of driving to FL as a kid and seeing these and knowing we were close,” recalled @Malbanese1922. “Sad, mad, irritated, frustrated, this shouldn’t had been removed,” stated @xMuffinox.

However, other comments expressed stronger opinions, stating that the landmark billboard’s removal was a symbol of even bigger changes throughout the Disney parks. “Sad that a lot of things have gone, particularly the magic. It’s been sucked out of the parks by greed and mismanagement,” claimed @jeanniep62, while @myy2kc5 replied, “Yes, I was hoping for something else that was updated but the imagineers have been on vacation for a while and why leave a masterpiece intact when u can tear it down.”

One comment from @Xsophie_masonX blamed newly reappointed CEO Bob Iger for the change, posting, “@RobertIger bring back iconic billboards and we’ll forgive you for most of the other stuff.” While these changes have been ongoing and in planning stages for several years, there’s a clear shift between the Disney parks under former CEO Michael Eisner and current CEO Bob Iger.

While the parks were built with the intention of constantly changing in order to remain relevant and offer guests a new experience with every visit, it’s clear that the “modern and minimalist” direction the parks have been taking are unpopular. Guests are constantly chasing that sense of nostalgia, the Disney they remember visiting as a kid.

While things like the Earful Tower and the Tower of Terror billboard may be considered “tacky” and over the top in the real world, Disney isn’t the real world. It’s meant to be over the top, immersive, and in your face. As Disney loses that sense of whimsy, the real world starts to creep in, and that’s the last thing guests want when enjoying a Disney vacation.

Unfortunately, the beloved billboard has been gone for over a year but managed to stand the test of time for over two decades. It was one of the last 3D billboards to be removed from Walt Disney World property and now is merely another nostalgic memory for guests passing through the Disney World gates.

Do you miss Disney’s whimsical and cartoonish designs and billboards or do you like the new direction the parks are heading in? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!