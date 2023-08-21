Fans “Hate” Disney Alcoholics Trend, Terry Crews To Blame, Says Guests

A discussion broke out recently, with dozens of Guests revealing they aren’t a fan of Disney alcoholics in Florida.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests will find dozens of classic rides and attractions, ranging from thrilling adventures on Space Mountain to legendary boat rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world.” However, Disney World is also home to some of Orlando’s newest attractions, like TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

This new attraction opened in 2022 at EPCOT, making it the first-ever roller coaster to open at the theme park. The ride is fun and fast and features everyone’s favorite crew of misfits, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Unfortunately, Guests have been complaining quite a lot recently about the ride and the actual queue. Guests have complained specifically about how tight and cramped the queue can get, especially when Guests do not listen to the orders of Cast Members working at the attraction. Similar issues can occur at attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Ede at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Whenever rides have preshows such as Avatar – Flight of Passage, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, it’s common to hear and see Guests recite the words being spoken, either on screen or by a Cast Member. While it may be fun to show off your Disney theme park knowledge, sometimes Guests take issue with this activity, especially if it’s a distraction to the actual attraction. The same goes for the stretching room at the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom.

A slightly different issue was brought up regarding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Recently, a discussion broke out once against about the ride’s queue, this time about the preshow involving Terry Crews.

For those who don’t know, the preshow for this attraction involves famous Hollywood actor Terry Crews as he gives Guests instructions and explains the story of the ride. Crews portrays the character of Tal Marik. There’s one part in particular where Crews asks Guests a question trying to understand what to call people at EPCOT. A common reply is “alcoholics” or “day drinkers,” poking fun at the popular activity of drinking around the world at the World Showcase.

While maybe slightly funny, this moment can ruin the fun and build-up of the attraction, as revealed by dozens of Guests. A post on Reddit blew up, with a swarm of fans sharing their thoughts.

Several users stated that this was quite annoying and took away from the attraction’s overall experience. Several users took this as an opportunity to reveal they do not like the “drinking around the world” culture at EPCOT.

One user said that they hear this about half the time they ride it. This is quite a common complaint, especially among the more passionate fans of Walt Disney World:

Yelling “day drinkers” in the Cosmic opener is easily the worst Disney thing that’s ever happened. — Jeremy (Main Street Magic) (@mainstmagic) August 4, 2023

While some thought the situation was annoying, several users thought t wasn’t that big of a deal. “I have a feeling that they are going to change the Centurion Tal Marik scene,” said the original poster. It’s highly unlikely that Disney will alter the scene, at least anytime soon. But it’s quite fascinating to see such a relatively minor issue cause such controversy in the Disney theme park community.

Of course, this is not Terry Crews’ fault at all, it’s just an unfortunate situation that is starting to surround his character.

As we said, the more serious issue regarding the queue for this roller coaster is how tough and tight it can get, especially if there are a lot of people in the queue who do not listen to the instructions of Walt Disney World Cast Members. Quite a few Guests reported receiving injuries due to the cramped nature of the queue. Guests have also complained about the queue for TRON Lightcycle/Run, revealing that it can get quite backed up, leaving unlucky Guests out in the brutal Florida sun.

Do you agree or disagree? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Walt Disney World?