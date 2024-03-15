Guests Go Unpunished After Forced Disney World Closure

Walt Disney World seems to be facing an epidemic of rude, entitled, and rowdy guests. While these unhinged park-hoppers can do some silly, stupid, and more-or-less harmless things, many of the recent reports out of the Disney park are starting to affect the enjoyment of other guests, and that’s where bigger and potentially dangerous problems arise.

Last week, Inside the Magic shared a guest report of teenage guests forcing Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to shut down at EPCOT. As frustrating and potentially hazardous as that event was, it wasn’t the only report of younger visitors continuously causing problems for other Disney Guests.

Related: Genie+ and Lightning Lane Prices Drop at Disney

Shortly after the recent EPCOT incident, more users shared on the r/DisneyParks subreddit that teens aren’t the only hazardous guests seen at the parks, as unruly children and onlooking were continuously getting in the way of the Disney magic.

Tiny Terrors at Walt Disney World

Given the fact that the primary demographic of the Disney Parks consists of families with children, kids are going to make up a large percentage of the crowds at the parks, especially at places like the Magic Kingdom. In their post, although claiming to have no qualms about younger guests, u/PrincessAintPeachy writes,

“But I wish people would stop letting their children run around like wild animals, climbing, jumping, sitting on things that’s not meant for it, is so disrespectful.(but I also direct that to any grown up doing the same) There’s literal play areas for your kiddos to work out that energy. Don’t have them doing this in a queue or in a walking thoroughfare where people are trying to get where they’re going.”

Any seasoned park-hopper is more than well acquainted with seeing dozens of kids with their families on Disney property, but they are also familiar with many instances of loud and obnoxious behavior from certain young visitors. If they’re not causing a ride malfunction at EPCOT, they’re climbing structures at and running rampant at the resort.

Related: Police Arrest Drunk Men for Trespassing at Disney Springs

As if to illustrate that point, u/musikluver13 shares their experience and writes,

“Waiting for a parade to start, we watched some kids climbing up onto rocks and jumping off, tearing leaves off plants and throwing them at people, hitting people with bubble wands as they walked out of the bathroom, just straight up being chaotic. Their parents didn’t even blink. As a parent of chaotic children myself, I was amazed at their ability to just block out their chaotic children. I always emphasize respecting other people’s space to my kids. Sometimes you can’t control the chaos, but you can set and enforce boundaries.”

Of course, if kids aren’t trying to conquer the peaks of the Pirates of the Caribbean queue, nearly every visitor over the age of 12 is instantly able to identify the giant strollers some families feel the need to trudge through the parks.

Related: Disney’s Hollywood Studios Faces Another Major Closure

u/Nekokeki shares a situation many of us have likely encountered before during a particularly busy day at the parks. The user writes,

“I hate the sense of “right of way” that strollers and electric carts often have when moving and pathing in crowds. I get that its’ not ideal for either to make sharp movements and hit someone, but there’s still a mutual level of respect. It’s a frustrating experience having to constantly play Frogger when I’m walking due to other’s entitled sense of space. Everyone should be mindful and considerate of others space.”

Unfortunately, the chaos doesn’t stop at just the theme parks. Many guests have reported issues with younger guest causing havoc at the hotels, particularly the value resorts. Many users, like u/Realistic-Turn4066 share how unchecked kids can ruin a much-needed sleep after a long haul at Disney.

“My issue is always the hotels. Value or deluxe, doesn’t seem to matter. Kids screaming and pounding on the floors in the rooms, running and screeching down the halls when they come back late from the parks. Even during the day it’s annoying because some of us do go back to our rooms for a break from the chaos. But at night, when a child is carrying on through the walls night after night, it’s incredibly rude. I don’t know if parents think strangers will think the behavior is cute or what.”

A Cure for the Chaos?

Many disgruntled visitors will point fingers at the parents, disrespectful kids, and a whole plethora of other factors that lead to conflict with other guests at Disney World. Packing a large amount of people into a close quarters is bound to cause some issues, but the thread isn’t all gripes and moans from unhappy guests.

Related: Baby Elephant Makes Walt Disney World History in Animal Kingdom

Users like u/Ukulele__Lady do offer some form of advice for struggling moms and dads who at least try to deal with the situations described above. The user writes,

“‘Don’t let your kids run loose’ is good advice for many reasons; I think parents feel really safe inside the parks (which is great, absolutely), but things can go sideways so very, very fast…not to mention situations like with your friend who got run into.” “My biggest suggestion/wish would be for more parents to take their kids for a nap break in the middle of the day. So many entire families would have a happier time if they took the smaller children back to the hotel room for a nap or even just a cool off break. I know it’s hard when you’ve paid a ton of money to be in the parks, to just give up a couple of hours. People want to get their money’s worth, I get that. But we’ve seen so many cranky toddlers who are clearly overwhelmed and exhausted, crying and having a terrible time because of it, and stressing out their parents (and everybody else around them, too). Nobody wants to be trapped in an echo chamber like the Pirates queue hearing a child crying because they’re tired and need a nap. I get that nobody wants to leave the parks, but everybody benefits from a nap now and then, even us old adults.”

Granted, that’s only one takeaway, and the bigger problem might be the lack of involvement from the adults in the group. Something Inside the Magic has addressed before. Even so, at least there are some solutions to be found with Disney’s Guest Relations and guest experience team.

Related: Grand Floridian Suite Allegedly Covered in Spider Eggs and Bugs, Door “Literally Falling Off”

The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place, but it can also be an overwhelming experience for any guest of any age. Even so, potential visitors should be aware of actions and behaviors that pose a safety risk to themselves and others.

Should Disney enforce stricter behavior policies or are parents to blame? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!