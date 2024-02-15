Baby Elephant Makes Walt Disney World History in Animal Kingdom

The Walt Disney World Resort just made history!

Related: Disney Addresses Unsightly Safety Concerns at EPCOT

Disney’s Animal Kingdom just made history, welcoming a brand-new 2-month-old baby elephant into Kilimanjaro Safaris. Baby Corra made her Walt Disney World debut this week, making history as Animal Kingdom’s first second-generation calf. Corra is the first calf born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in seven years.

Baby elephant Corra already has a large family at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, joining her aunts Stella and Luna, her grandmother Donna, and her dad, Mac.

Kilimanjaro Safaris is perhaps Walt Disney Imagineering’s most impressive attraction ever created. Sure, roller coasters like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Expedition Everest, as well as trackless dark rides like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may be more complicated and feature more intricate details, but nothing compares to the immersive nature of Disney’s most nature-focused ride.

The attraction provides guests with an authentic recreation of an actual safari expedition, complete with over 100 acres of land and 34 different species of exotic African wildlife to explore and enjoy.

Last year, elephant Nadirah gave birth to baby Corra, marking the eighth elephant to be born at the theme park and the first calf born since 2016.

“At just 218 pounds, she is absolutely adorable!” stated Disney. “African elephant births like these are carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. This program helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care.”

You can check out a video of baby Corra in a video shared last year by the official Disney Parks TikTok account:

The Walt Disney World Resort also revealed that they are expecting two more baby elephants in 2025, meaning there’s plenty more fun on the way to Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Do you enjoy Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?