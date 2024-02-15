Disney Addresses Unsightly Safety Concerns at EPCOT

Disney has finally addressed some safety concerns at EPCOT.

Back when EPCOT was undergoing some initial groundwork, guests were having trouble navigating around certain support structures sticking up out of the ground. The actual beams were fine, but extra concrete was apparently needed to secure these installations, resulting in mounds of unsightly concrete sticking up from the ground. This caused countless guests to trip or, at the very least, hit their feet as they strolled through the park.

A photo of the concrete mounds was shared late last year by Amusement Insider (@AmusementInside), cracking a joke about how troublesome it could be for guests.

new favorite EPCOT activity is sitting here with a beer and watching people trip over this.

— Amusement Insider (@AmusementInside) December 5, 2023

A new photo shows how Disney addressed these unsightly concrete mounds. Textured rectangles now cover the base of these beams, ensuring that guests do not trip over them, though we wouldn’t be surprised if some guests think they are trash cans.

EPCOT has undergone the most significant work of any of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World, with massive, large-scale projects seemingly starting and ending every day. World Celebration Gardens recently opened up to all guests, revealing a large portion of what Walt Disney Imagineering has been working on for the last few years. EPCOT is now broken up into four distinct lands: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.

Part of EPCOT’s overhaul included its first-ever roller coaster called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as well as a new walkthrough experience known as Journey of Water Inspired by Moana.

There’s still lots of work to do, with a large portion of the former Innoventions location still being worked on at the center of EPCOT right behind Spaceship Earth. For more on EPCOT, visit the official Walt Disney World Website.

Do you enjoy the new EPCOT? What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World?