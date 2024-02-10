Police Arrest Drunk Men for Trespassing at Disney Springs

A recently surfaced bodycam video shows police apprehending two brothers who reportedly refused to leave AMC Theatres at Disney Springs. The Walt Disney World Resort guests appeared intoxicated and resisted arrest.

TikTok account @mainstreetmagic1971 shared this bodycam video, which originated in late 2021. Juan Barcia, 20, and Jimmy Barcia, 22, allegedly refused to leave the AMC Theatre after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They were initially confronted by Disney security cast members, who called Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.

“I asked them to leave multiple times,” a Disney manager explained to the police officers. “They refused to leave.”

“We were watching a movie, and the guy kicked us out,” Juan said.

“[The manager] tried to hurt my brother,” Jimmy added. Both threatened to press charges against the Disney cast member.

The men refused to leave, even after deputies explained that they’d been banned from Walt Disney World Resort and, by resisting, would be charged with trespassing. They recorded police officers on their cell phones, arguing that they had a right to see the former Downtown Disney AMC’s security footage before they were arrested.

“That’s not how it works,” an officer said. Deputies separated the pair as they started the process of arresting them.

“I can’t be separated from my brother,” Juan said as officers pulled him away. He fought walking with them until, eventually, they pressed him into a wall. He still resisted, claiming the deputies were about to break his right arm. Eventually, deputies forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

“Stop fighting me,” an officer said as they walked away from the Disney Springs AMC. “…All you had to do was not resist us. That’s all.”

Juan tried numerous tactics to avoid arrest, claiming he’d been deprived of his Miranda Rights and asking for the officer’s badge number. “Know that you’re losing your job soon,” he threatened.

An officer explained that they didn’t need to read Barcia his Miranda Rights until they asked him questions that could incriminate him in a crime. Juan insisted that officers violated his rights and said he would file a complaint.

“You need to first learn the difference between a crime and what’s not a crime,” the deputy replied.

Both men were arrested for trespassing at Walt Disney World Resort after a warning. AMC employees declined to press charges.

This is hardly the first incident caught on camera at the Central Florida Disney Resort. Days ago, Inside the Magic reported this bodycam video of a father-daughter duo arguing with police after allegedly stealing nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise from the Disney Springs Oakley Store. The pair were banned from Walt Disney World Resort and booked on felony charges in Orange County Jail.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve witnessed on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.