Have you ever wondered why a giant line forms right outside the entryway for Adventureland at Magic Kingdom? It’s because of the iconic, and fan-favorite spring rolls that can only be purchased from that specific stand, including the iconic cheeseburger spring roll.

Guests are always eager to line up when this stand is open to grab a pepperoni pizza spring roll, a mac and cheese spring roll, a buffalo chicken spring roll, or the most popular, the cheeseburger spring roll.

Well, now you don’t have to wait in that long line to grab a cheeseburger spring roll because we have a copycat recipe that is so easy you can make it right in the comfort of your own home!

Disney World’s Cheeseburger Spring Roll Recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 medium yellow onion

2 cups freshly grated cheddar cheese

1/3 cup diced dill pickle

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 package Wonton wrappers, or spring roll wrappers (12-15 wrappers)

Vegetable oil, for frying (about 1-2 cups)

Directions:

In a medium skillet, cook and crumble the ground beef and onion until the ground beef is no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Drain any excess fat from the pan and return to heat. Add the cheese, pickles, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Stir until the cheese is melted. Lay a spring roll wrapper flat in a diamond shape in front of you. Add 3-4 spoonfuls of meat towards the bottom of the wrapper. Roll the wrapper by first folding up the bottom corner toward the top and then pull in the sides and wrap all the way. Brush a few dots of water at the point at the top of the wrapper to keep the wrapper sealed. Fill a deep frying pan with 1/2 inch of vegetable oil. Heat oil to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry the spring rolls in batches being careful not to crowd the pan. Cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side until crispy and golden brown. Remove from the oil and place on a wire rack or plate lined with a paper towel.

Recipe courtesy of Spoonful of Flavor.

Will you be making these cheeseburger spring rolls at home? Let us know in the comments below.