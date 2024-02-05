Disney World Ramps up Security With New X-Ray Machines

Disney is beefing up security in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort has begun testing new X-ray machines at the front gates of its theme parks, theoretically providing the resort with better and safer security measures. Inside the Magic observed these new protocols during a recent trip, with these new scanners being present at EPCOT.

Since 2020, guests have been entering the Walt Disney World theme parks through contactless Evolv metal detectors, along with any of their personal belongings. Evolv scanners are reported to be “the fastest weapons-screening system on the market,” allowing large groups of guests to pass through quite seamlessly. Guests with strollers are required to join their own line, but for the most part, the security checkpoints are quick and easy. All guests walk through these scanners, and if nothing goes off, they continue walking through. If the alarm is triggered, guests are brought over to the side, where their bags are physically checked by a Cast Member.

However, it seems this system is being tinkered with by Disney.

Disney is now having some guests at EPCOT place their items into a bin and then walk through the scanner separately, picking up their belongings on the way out. Bags are being scanned by new additional X-ray machines regardless of whether the continuous scanners detect an irregular item. It’s unknown what prompted these new tests or if this will become the new protocol for the Walt Disney World Resort in the near future.

These new safety measures are far from the first adjustments Disney made to its theme park entry procedures, introducing mandatory metal detection systems several years ago. These changes follow some major improvements to the park security across the board, with the Tokyo Disney Resort recently implementing new protocols for its guests.

