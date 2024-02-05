Disney Begins Search for New Ariel in Upcoming ‘The Little Mermaid’ Show

Disney has begun searching for its next Ariel.

Related: Disneyland Resort Closing Significantly Early Due to State of Emergency

In anticipation of the new version of Walt Disney World’s ‘Little Mermaid’ stage show, Disney is now posting audition notices for vocalists, actors, and puppeteers for future performances of “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure,” which will be opening later in 2024 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Various roles are being cast, with th biggest roles being Ariel and Prince Eric, with the requirements for the former being a lyrical pop soprano with a belt to the C range. Multiple characters and performers are needed for this new show.

Voyage of the Little Mermaid was an attraction found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, first opening to guests all the way back in 1992. The attraction was a beautiful, musical blend of puppetry and live performers, offering guests an abridged retelling of the iconic original Disney animated film The Little Mermaid (1989).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Voyage of the Little Mermaid closed in March 2020, as did many other live entertainment offerings throughout all of the Disney theme parks and resorts, like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. Over time, guests saw the return of most of these shows, but Voyage of the Little Mermaid was left sitting empty for nearly four years. Just as fans were giving up hope, however, Disney announced that a brand-new, upgraded version of the show would be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” does not have an official opening date, but the show will be found in the original Voyage of the Little Mermaid building, which is located between Disney Junior Play and Dance!, Toy Story Land, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This new take on a classic attraction was announced in 2023, with Disney finally offering fans the first official word regarding the seemingly abandoned location since 2020.

The character of Ariel, along with Disney’s The Little Mermaid franchise, are both well-represented within Walt Disney World, with Ariel also having her own dark ride at Magic Kingdom called Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid.

Are you excited? What’s your favorite live show at Walt Disney World?