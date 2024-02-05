Disney World Shuts Down Three Major Rides All at Once

Three major rides at Walt Disney World Resort are shut down, and here’s what you need to know about planning your Disney vacation.

Even at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” attractions and entertainment offerings must be shut down occasionally to undergo refurbishment, scheduled maintenance, and updates. While Walt Disney World Resort attempts to make these sparse and do them during lighter times of the year, this doesn’t mean that your vacation won’t be affected by planned or unplanned closures.

Currently, three significant rides and one popular entertainment offering are all down, and you should be aware of them for your Disney vacation planning.

First, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is closed indefinitely at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The popular coaster attraction shut down last month for scheduled maintenance, but it will continue to be closed through the summer of 2024. Disney has not announced a reopening date for the coaster at this time. Though there have been rumors of a retheme that would take Aerosmith off the coaster theming, this has not been confirmed, and it doesn’t look like this will be the case.

Over at Magic Kingdom Park, two significant closures are affecting the theme park, both in Frontierland. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure remains closed as it is under construction in preparation to replace Splash Mountain. This closure has been in place since January 2023, and Disney has confirmed the water flume attraction will open later this year. The other closure, which just occurred, is Country Bear Jamboree. The beloved entertainment show will reopen in the summer of 2024 with a new line of songs and updates.

Finally, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park continues to see Kali River Rapids closed. The water attraction shuts down every year for planned maintenance in the winter. This past month, Disney World announced that Kali River Rapids will reopen on Saturday, March 16, but it’s important to note that dates are subject to change.

In addition to understanding the planned closures, it’s also important to know that these closures have a bearing on wait times for other attractions.

Particularly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios– which only has nine total rides, to begin with– a significant attraction like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which always boasts a large wait time, can mean that crowds will be more focused on another area of the Disney park. Expect wait times for attractions like Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to increase during this period– especially in the spring– with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster still closed down.

If you’re planning a Disney vacation, checking out closures is one crucial step, especially when you’re mapping out plans and strategies for how you’ll use Disney Genie+ and the Lightning Lane to your advantage. You’ll also want to make sure you make your Disney Dining Reservations ahead of time and, if you need to make Theme Park Reservations, make sure you do that, as well.

