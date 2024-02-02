Disney World To Become More Difficult To Visit Imminently

For some guests, the Walt Disney World Resort will become increasingly difficult to visit this weekend as a world event takes over Orlando, Central Florida.

The Walt Disney World draws millions of guests to its theme parks year after year, and even with lower attendance in 2023 for the most part, the Christmas season saw record crowds descend on the resort. It’s clear that places like Magic Kingdom and EPCOT will always be popular, but for some visitors, this weekend may prove to be tricky for accessing The Most Magical Place On Earth.

According to Click Orlando, the city is preparing for the United States Olympic Trials that are taking place in the Sunshine State, commencing Saturday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

Due to the huge event, which is part of the official Summer Olympic Games, traffic warnings are in place, with road closures also in effect. The report lists travel disruption, pedestrian flow, detours, and parking arrangements as elements that travelers should be aware of.

Speaking at a news conference earlier this year, Jim Young said that the city’s main goal was to make disruptions as minimal as possible. “We will be present and on the ground during the event to monitor it and make any needed adjustments,” the special events manager of Orlando added.

The 2.2-mile race loop will cause roads to be closed from 5 a.m. through 12 p.m., with the 8-mile loop causing closures from 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. Click Orlando reports that “State Road 408 will remain open, but all downtown exits and entrances from Lake Underhill Road to Orange Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” and that “[s]pecific closures for eastbound and westbound exits and entrances are detailed, with suggested detour routes.”

These widespread disruptions across Orlando will make popular theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort more difficult to visit for guests staying in the city or locals close by. Weekends are a popular time for any Disney park, so if a guest is planning on heading out for a dose of Disney or Universal magic on February 3, then take extra travel precautions.

The City of Orlando has a full guide to all the travel disruptions, including parking and road closures, on their official website here. The Summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 through August 11, 2024.

