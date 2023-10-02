Attendance Crumbles at Disney World as Worrying Trend Continue

Attendance continues to dip at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

When guests start planning a trip to Walt Disney World, there are many things they need to consider and think about. First is where they may want to stay. The Walt Disney World Resort has dozens of hotels and resorts for guests to stay at, ranging from value-priced hotels such as Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort to pricey and luxurious suites such as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Guests should also be aware of how they can navigate the resort. Walt Disney World is a massive destination in Orlando, Florida, and thus has many different methods of transportation. There’s the iconic Monorail, which takes guests to and from Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. There’s also the bus system, which takes guests to each every hotel and theme park.

Guests can hop aboard the Wlat Disney World Skyliner as well for a quick ride to and from Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

Guests may also want to ensure they’re eating the best-tasting food they can find, and with so many places to eat in Walt Disney World, this can be one of the more daunting tasks. From World Showcase in EPCOT to Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there’s no end to the amazingly unique and superbly delicious treats guests can enjoy as long as they know where to go and what to order.

However, the biggest hurdle guests will face when actually visiting the Disney parks and resorts is the crowds. There’s no denying that Disney, as well as other theme park locations like Universal Studios and Six Flags, are all incredibly popular, resulting in large crowds. These crowds fluctuate throughout the year, of course, with certain months being more popular than others.

Crowds affect everything at Disney, from navigation to prices. However, the biggest change crowds can make to a Walt Disney World vacation are wait times.

From Disneyland Paris to Shanghai Disneyland, Crowds can hit each Disney park and resort really heavily, though Orlando, Florida, has been quite empty in comparison. Over the last few months, the Walt Disney World Resort has actually seen some of its lowest attendance numbers in years, especially around the 4th of July weekend.

Disney World saw its lowest attendance numbers in a decade during this period, shocking guests. This trend is continuing, with the months of August and September being relatively low for Disney World as well. According to a new report from Thrill Data, Walt Disney World wait times for the month of September were all significantly lower when compared to wait times for September of 2022, all except one park.

According to the new charts, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all saw drops in attendance during the month of September when compared to last September. However, EPCOT actually saw higher attendance. This is most likely due to the park having two new attractions, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the upcoming walkthrough experience based on Disney’s Moana franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a thrilling ride that features Marvel’s crew of misfits known as The Guardians of the Galaxy. The ride became the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT, with many calling it one of the best rides in all of Walt Disney World. There’s no doubt that this ride is the reason EPCOT was actually busier than it was last year, with good word of mouth spreading regarding this new ride ever since it first opened.

With so many new and shiny additions at EPCOT, we’re not surprised that wait times remained high. Despite these high wait times, however, Magic Kingdom is the go-to place for most guests at the Walt Disney World Resort.

For years, Magic Kingdom has been the most-visited theme park destination on earth, with other parks like EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, as well as Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida not far behind. With so many classic and iconic rides at Magic Kingdom, it’s no wonder why guests visit the park with Cinderella Castle more than others.

Where’s your favorite them park to visit? Do you enjoy EPCOT?