Disney Removes Iconic Part of Haunted Mansion Ride in Florida

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled to the absolute brim with fun and thrilling attractions and experiences, all of which do an incredible job of convincing guests that magic is real and the “real world” isn’t. As soon as guests step into Disney’s Animal Kingdom or EPCOT, they are transported into an entirely different world where none of their problems are real. This is one of the key missions of the Walt Disney World Resort: to allow guests to have fun, explore, and enjoy themselves in an environment that feels “out of this world” and unlike any other.

Each one of the four theme parks located inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has an incredible list of attractions.

With Magic Kingdom being the first theme park to open at Walt Disney World, Guests have access to the largest collection of classic rides and attractions at this legendary Disney theme park.

The Walt Disney World resort is home to some very exciting new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom. Both of these coasters are incredibly thrilling and feature some of Walt Disney Iagineering’s best work yet.

At Magic Kingdom, guests will find some of the most legendary theme park rides in history. Magic Kingdom is home to attractions such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world,” and so many others. Magic Kingdom used to be home to the most iconic water ride in the world, Splash Mountain before it closed in early 2023.

Splash Mountain closed to make way for a brand-new spin on this iconic attraction. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is the name of the new ride and will feature the titular Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated classic The Princess and the Frog. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open sometime in 2024 at both Magic Kindom in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park at the original Disneyland Resort.

However, there may not be a more iconic ride in all of Florida than Haunted Mansion.

This iconic dark ride has entertained and spooked guests for decades and can be found at nearly every Disney resort around the world. The two most legendary versions of the ride are of course, found at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

This creepy, ghost-filled attraction is so iconic that Disney has developed not one but two feature-length films based on the ride, with Haunted Mansion, the most recent film released earlier this year. The film boasts an all-star cast featuring names like Danny DeVito and Owen Wilson.

However, to take it back to the ride that started it all, a curious change was made to Haunted Mansion recently.

Recently, a guest shared a bizarre change made to this ride over the weekend. In order to ride Haunted Mansion, guests will need to board their own “Doom Buggy” to experience the ride. Haunted Mansion utilizes an omnimover system, similar to the Tomorrowland PeopleMover and Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin in Tomorrowland. This system allows a large number of guests to experience a ride in a short amount of time, with guests constantly boarding and unloading at each end point of the ride.

However, anyone who’s been on a ride that uses an omnimover system knows that they can be finicky. Anytime a guest needs assistance in boarding, the entire attrition slows down or comes to a complete stop. This also means that when Disney needs to work on a specific ride vehicle, that vehicle actually gets removed and replaced.

Recently, Disney made a rather bizarre change to this classic ride. A guest shared a photo of a missing Doom Buggy over the weekend. The guest did not know why it was removed, but Disney did not leave the space entirely empty.

As you can see in the photo, one of the Doom Buggys is missing and has been replaced with a small box of some kind.

We assume that this is the standard protocol whenever a ride vehicle needs service at Haunted Mansion, though this is still quite a bizarre change. The box appears to be a small footstool or some other item that can only be described as a spooky box.

In all our years of attending the Magic Kingdom, we can certainly say we have never seen anything quite like this, have you?

Do you enjoy Haunted Mansion? What’s your favorite “classic” Disney World attraction?s