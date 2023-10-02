Disney Warning Issued, Attractions Pose Tetanus Threat to Guests

One thing that guests certainly want to avoid when visiting Walt Disney World is getting sick or injured. Of course, sometimes accidents may happen, but if it is an attraction, or something at Disney that causes the injury, that is entirely unprecedented and calls for action.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs. That is all just scratching the surface because guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

Whether you are at Disney World, your local mall, or just going on a walk, there is always a chance that something can go wrong, and you can be injured. Although Disney World puts in a tonne of health and safety measures that ensure guest’s protection, for the most part, there are always instances that may be out of one’s control.

One of the more talked about injuries that recently took place follows a wedgie which happened at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

While Blizzard Beach may be the newest Disney water park, Typhoon Lagoon is by far the best. Yes, Blizzard Beach has more options for kids, but Typhoon Lagoon Water Park offers much more for adults to enjoy.

First of all, the theming is much more interesting. The idea of being in an abandoned town-turned-water park is exciting, especially when climbing Mount Mayday and seeing the boat sitting on top of the mountain. And this isn’t even mentioning the food and drinks you get at Hammer Head Fred’s and Typhoon Tilly’s.

Also, the attractions are much more exciting overall. There’s Keelhaul Falls, Crush’ n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, and, of course, Humunga Kowabunga. But the biggest highlight is the Surf Pool. Not only does it function as a wave pool, but you can also take surf lessons there to prepare yourself for less controlled waves in the future. That’s a water park rarity.

Needless to say, Typhoon Lagoon is the perfect water park destination for anyone staying at Walt Disney World Resort. However, this wasn’t the case for one woman who faced massive medical bills due to an incident on the Humunga Kowabunga water slide.

In 2019, a woman, Emma McGuinness, was enjoying a birthday trip to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park with her family. During their trip, she decided to go down the Humunga Kowabunga, a near-vertical five-story drop water slide in complete darkness that doesn’t use a raft or inner tube.

When she hit the standing water at the end, the force of the slide caused a “painful wedgie and injury” to the woman’s private area when she went airborne into the pool of water at the end. McGuinness wound up being hospitalized for her injuries. She is now suing Disney for $50,000.

At EPCOT, another lawsuit has just come to light as well after a guest fell while evacuating Test Track.

The incident occurred in March of 2023. According to the new report, the guest is seeking damages of approximately $50,000. A Walt Disney World Cast Member informed riders over the attraction’s intercom they had to exit the attraction. Guests disembarked the ride vehicle, which is when the guest “fell into a three-foot drop-off,” the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, the guest suffered a “permanent injury.”

Now, another guest is wondering if they should have reported an injury-prone spot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that not only injured them, but may injure thousands of others that pass through Tower of Terror.

One guest took to the internet to share that they, “Just got back from my magnificent Disney trip and realized maybe I should have reported something that happened there, but I don’t even know how to do so.”

The guest continued, “While in line for Tower of Terror, I bumped against those metal fence caps along the queue, the ones that kind of look like lamp shades only wrought iron? Anyway, it felt like a small bump but it quickly started bleeding and I ended up leaving the queue to take care of it. It’s a pretty deep cut about 3 inches long with a gnarly bruise around on my forearm. Not looking to get anything from this but I realised just now maybe I should have told a cast member, because I don’t know if that one fence topper was maybe damaged in some way? I can’t imagine they’re designed to be that sharp”

In the end, they asked, “Should I report it and if so, how do I do that? Thanks!”

This certainly is something that any guest can report, especially if they themselves were injured. If it is a piece of metal, that can lead to tetanus, which can quickly turn a magical vacation into something more of a nightmare. Many others who read about this incident agreed that this is likely something that should be reported.

One reader stated, “That definitely should’ve been reported the moment it happened. If it’s that sharp, it’s broken. They’re also required to have blood properly cleaned up and sanitized because it’s a health hazard to just leave it there. Get in contact with guest services and send images and exact locations if you can remember.”

Some were shocked to hear how severe the injury was and questioned if the guest meant centimeters instead of inches; the original poster clarified, “I do mean inches, lol yeah it’s massive. But I sanitized it immediately and kept it clean the rest of my trip; other than the ugly bruising surrounding it, it looks like it’s healing well, scabbed nicely and no sign of infections.” This is a very lucky end result.

Another guest suggested using the My Disney Experience app to tell Disney about the location of the incident so that it does not happen to others.

Shockingly, it seems the Tower of Terror is not the only ride that has caused this issue. One reader chimed in, “I’ve heard of this happening and had it happen to me on the avatar flight of passage ride. Right before the lab, the railing had a sharp piece of metal. Luckily I carry a first aid kit when I travel but yeah, it seems common stuff like this happens.”

Thankfully, it seems that the guest was not too severely injured, but with the number of lawsuits swirling through the mouse house right now, it would not be shocking to hear of this turning into something larger.

Have you ever been injured at Walt Disney World Resort?

