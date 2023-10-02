Disney World Makes It Official, Hated ‘Star Wars’ Attraction To Be Replaced

Big changes are coming to Walt Disney World Resort, and it’s including just about every Disney park.

If you’ve paid a visit to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” you’ve probably noticed some construction and development happening just about everywhere you visited. The most prominent place to see construction walls erected is at EPCOT.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, has officially finished construction, and Disney Annual Passholders were able to enjoy exclusive previews ahead of its opening, which is slated for October 16, 2023. When this new attraction opens, Disney World guests will stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. In addition, EPCOT is in the midst of constructing the World Celebration Neighborhood, which will be a land dedicated to the “heart of EPCOT” right in the middle of the Disney theme park. But, EPCOT isn’t the only place where we’re seeing construction and developments.

Magic Kingdom Park closed down Splash Mountain permanently this past January. In its place, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be taking over that spot. There have been numerous rumors that Disney could change this area where the attraction is located to be called New Orleans Square, instead of it all belonging to Frontierland, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, Disney has essentially confirmed that Dinoland, U.S.A. doesn’t have much longer left. While we haven’t heard for sure what will be coming to the area, there have been teases that could involve Encanto and Indiana Jones. In addition, Disney has confirmed that It’s Tough To Be A Bug!, which is located in the Tree of Life at the theme park, will be closed permanently to make way for a Zootopia-themed attraction.

While there are no major developments happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios currently, there is one happening just across the street from the Disney theme park that could have a major impact on the theme park in the future.

Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser proved to be a failure of epic proportions for the company. The Star Wars-themed hotel, which was an attraction in its own right, officially closed permanently last week, and we have not heard any updates on what might be coming to the area now.

The heart of the Galactic Starcruiser experience was a two-night itinerary that allowed guests to live out a Star Wars story. Guests were encouraged to dress in Star Wars-inspired attire to enhance the immersion. The journey began with a launch party, where guests board a launch pod that takes them to the Halcyon starcruiser. Once onboard, they became passengers on a luxury spaceship that was part of the Halcyon fleet.

Throughout their stay, guests were able to participate in various interactive experiences and activities, which included training with a lightsaber, going on a secret mission, and even interacting with iconic Star Wars characters such as Rey, Kylo Ren, and Chewbacca. Meals were also themed to the Star Wars universe. Unfortunately, the insane prices for the hotel– as well as the structure of the experience itself– made most guests make the decision to skip the experience and use the money elsewhere for a trip to Walt Disney World Resort.

Now, as Disney has officially removed the Galactic Starcruiser from its website and parted ways from the failed attraction, many fans are wondering what might come next to the show-building, which housed the hotel.

One guest hilariously shared what they think could be the next move for Disney, and it would involve even more Princess Tiana.

Star Cruiser just closed and man, they wasted no time with the replacement

Many Disney park fans have hoped that the company will just make the attraction into a Star Wars-themed hotel, perhaps with exclusive access to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. At this time, however, Disney hasn’t given any indication of what might be coming to the space in the future.

Some have thought that Disney could provide transportation from Galaxy’s Edge to the space and that this could potentially become another attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios— similar to how Universal Orlando has built the Hogwarts Express to go between its lands in the Wizarding World– but the size of the Galactic Starcruiser presents a problem in that regard, and most likely, won’t be the direction that Disney heads.

What do you want to see Walt Disney World do with the Star Wars attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!