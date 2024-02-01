‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Could Have Had Even More Andrew Garfield

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), fans have fallen back in love with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. So they may be disappointed to learn that there was a chance we could have gotten even more of him in the movie.

Whether it’s Peter Parker, Miles Morales, or even Miguel Herrera, everybody leaves Spider-Man. The highest-grossing superhero of all time, the Wall-Crawler has been entertaining audiences in movie theaters since the first Sam Raimi film debuted in 2002.

Fans of the Web-Slinger could easily argue that No Way Home is the best Spider-Man film ever made. Not only does it bring in some of his most iconic villains, including Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), but it unites all three of the live-action Spider-Men: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

While all three Spider-Men are fantastic, Andrew Garfield particularly stood out because it reminded everyone how wonderful he was as Peter Parker despite his two films not quite measuring up to the others.

Because of this, fans may be disappointed to learn that there was a chance that audiences could have gotten even more Andrew Garfield in the classic film.

Deleted Scene Featured Locations From ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

When you travel through multiple dimensions, there are plenty of creative places you could go. And when a movie focuses on nostalgia as much as No Way Home, it would make sense to travel to previous locations in other Spider-Verses. This was likely the idea for concept artist Josh Nizzi, who shared an image of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Times Square from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 titled, “Dr. Strange Gets a Tip.”

“Here is another idea I did for the potential multiverse chase gag in No Way Home. Dr strange is mistaken for a street performer in [The Amazing Spider-Man 2] Times Square setting.”

While this would have been a fun visual gag and a great way to get even more nostalgia into the movie, not featuring this was probably a good idea. Yes, it could explain how Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Andrew Garfield found their way into the MCU, but it would have ruined the film’s pace.

Still, it’s fun to think of all the places and moments audiences could have revisited if this was the direction director Jon Watts went in. Could we have visited even more Spider-Verses? The possibilities are literally endless.

Would you have liked to have seen more from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!