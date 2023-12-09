Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Out On Previous Roles: “I Don’t Do Favorites”

Benedict Cumberbatch has become a household name in the last decade. He first rose to prominence for his role as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock. After that, he gave a voice to Smaug the dragon in the Hobbit franchise, starring alongside other Sherlock alumni, Martin Freeman.

More recently, both actors have found a new home at Marvel, with Benedict Cumberbatch portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange, and Martin Freeman portraying Everett Ross in several MCU projects.

Despite being well-known for portraying Sherlock, there’s no denying that Cumberbatch has found an incredible amount of success with Marvel. Recently speaking at Tokyo Comic Con, the actor was asked which character he admired more, the great detective (Sherlock) or the wizard (Dr. Strange).

Rather than respond and take a stance, Cumberbatch reluctantly replied “next question.” He followed it up by saying “I don’t do favorites…I know there are some similarities between those characters, but they’re different enough for me to not be able to compare them as one being better than the other.”

Fans have wondered for years whether Cumberbatch would ever return to the BBC for another season of the hit show, but with the amount of success he’s seen as the American sorcerer, it’s likely that his schedule wouldn’t allow it. His response is an understandable middle ground take, especially considering that both franchises have helped him in different ways. Unfortunately for those looking for a clear answer on which his favorite character is, it seems as though fans may never know with the response of “I don’t do favorites.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) was the recent most recent Benedict Cumberbatch project to be released for Marvel, which was met with mixed reviews. However, he’s expected to play a huge role in future projects, so only time will tell exactly how he progresses within the MCU. You can watch the full clip of the interview here.

