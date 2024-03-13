Danger Brews as EPCOT Nears Capacity

Springtime has again hit the Walt Disney World, which means two things are inevitable: mild weather rising as winter slowly fades and a heavy influx of Spring Breakers storming the castle. However, the recent footage from EPCOT from@audrinar38 might have potential visitors rethinking any plans to visit this month.

March is one of the busiest seasons of the year for Disney World, and Spring Break is a big factor (as well as a big boom in business for the House of Mouse). That said, many guest might find it hard to enjoy the place where dreams come true if they’re packed like sardines and forced to wait upwards of nearly two hours for their favorite rides. However, one detail EPCOT is infamous for is sure to spark trouble.

Although it’s logical to assume that Disney World’s most popular park, Magic Kingdom, will be equally or more densely populated at this time, EPCOT’s reputation for large quantities of alcohol make this trip around the World Showcase a touch more treacherous. Mixing alcohol with hundreds of guests all packed into spaces seen in the video above is a recipe for disaster.

EPCOT: Enjoy Responsibly

At the time of writing, this week is predicted to be one of EPCOT’s busiest in terms of park attendance. According to Queue Times, crowd density is expected to reach near capacity, clocking in at 98% on March 11, 2024. With a current 73% and rising, things are only going to push further as the week progresses.

It’s no secret that EPCOT is Disney’s most adult-oriented park, and it’s not because of rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or Spaceship Earth. It’s the toxic drinking culture many guests have perpetuated over the years.

As much as the park has to offer, there’s no denying that the wide variety and mass quantities of beer, cocktails, and other libations is a massive draw for many visitors. While most of us don’t go to the theme parks for this reason, a large portion of EPCOT’s fanbase is notorious for drinking their way around the world.

Predicting the Inevitable

As park attendance increases, naturally will the sales of food and beverages. Along with EPCOT’s previously referenced array of alcoholic offers, the International Flower and Garden Festival is also going to draw a crowd (with or without its special menu items).

There have been many recent incidents involving drunk and disorderly conduct at EPCOT, and spring break is predicted to bring out even more given the previously mentioned factors. With reports of guests jumping into the World Showcase lagoon, getting dragged out of the park by security, and disrupting rides, Disney’s vision of the future begins to look more bleak and boozy than imaginative and innovative.

Have you run into any trouble at EPCOT? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!