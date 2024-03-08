EPCOT Ride Shutdown by Social Media Stunt

Unruly guest behavior continues to be a persistent problem at the Disney parks, and a recent report from the EPCOT center at Walt Disney World further proves that more action needs to be taken. It’s one thing to jump into a fountain at Coronado Springs, but when a stunt for social media clout keeps an entire ride from functioning, there needs to be consequences.

Out of all the Disney parks, it’s safe to say that EPCOT is a consistent environment for less than magical guest behavior. If they aren’t absolutely hammered from drinking around the World Showcase, they’re making things difficult for people just trying to enjoy a ride’s preshow, and there have even been reports of arrests for disorderly conduct.

Related: Construction Plans Filed For Apparent Site of “EPCOT’s Future World Hotel”

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld reported a first-hand account of multiple guests running through the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, ultimately resulting in the ride’s shutdown and ruining the experience for numerous riders. To say that the other guests involved were upset would be a grand and glorious understatement.

EPCOT Guests Out of Control

The following post was made by u/RubyWish, describing the events that led to Cosmic Rewind’s shutdown last night.

“We were waiting to load onto Cosmic Rewind for our last ride of tonight’s After Hours event. An 18yo videoed his 19yo friend running down the loading area and next to the track of Cosmic Rewind. This obviously tripped an alarm and shut down the ride. The runner was escorted out. The video taker remained on the ride and continued videoing himself the whole time while the ride was reset. He claimed that he didn’t know his friend was gonna do it, and that the reason his friend did it was that he really had to pee. I feel so bad for everyone who was affected by these two selfish jerks, especially the poor cast members. I’m so grateful the CMs went through the full reset process, which took probably 30 minutes, and let the rest of the line ride, including us. We got September, and it was a great way to end our night!”

After the incident was reported on the platform, other Disney World guests began sharing similar experiences in the comments, further proving that the situation is indeed a growing problem and that guests are doing more than just being obnoxious in the open public areas at the parks.

Related: Disney CFO Bows to Genie+, Lightning Lane

Further down, u/booksiwabttoread adds,