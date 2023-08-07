Couple Climbs Into Disney World Fountain, Steals Donated Coins

A couple was caught climbing into a fountain at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, stealing coins donated by Walt Disney World Resort Guests.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

A moderate Disney Resort hotel nestled near Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort offers a gorgeous getaway for families and couples alike.

“Celebrate the unique blend of Spanish, Mexican and Southwest American cultures at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “This beautiful lakeside oasis offers classic influences, Disney touches and modern comforts to energize and inspire. From the moment you arrive at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, you’ll be swept away to a romantic paradise like no other.”

Stolen Wishes

Inside the Magic has previously reported Guests climbing into fountains to cool off or take pictures. But some Guests have more nefarious reasons for jumping into the restricted areas.

Walt Disney World Resort collects coins donated in fountains and ride water at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels every year. They donate the sum to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, that hosts critically ill children and their families for free. In November of 2020, for example, the Central Florida Disney Park donated more than $20,000 gathered from its fountains.

Though it’s well known that the “wishes” tossed into fountains and ride water are donated, a pair of Guests at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort wanted the coins for themselves. Reddit user u/MrElizabeth witnessed the couple splashing around in a fountain barefoot, piling heaps of coins into the sneakers they’d removed.

“We heard this redneck couple arguing with each other so loudly… that we had to step out to see what was going on,” the Guest recalled. “I can’t remember what they were arguing about, but both of them were inside the courtyard fountain, filling their sneakers either change. They had placed their shoes on the edge of the [fountain], so they could climb in and scoop out the wishes into their sneakers.”

