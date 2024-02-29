Man Banned From Disney World on the Same Day He Spent Thousands on Annual Passes

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department recently released bodycam video from the arrest of a drunk, belligerent EPCOT guest. Dakota Scott Horger of Florida was banned from Walt Disney World Resort after allegedly assaulting a security cast member.

Walt Disney World Resort might be The Most Magical Place on Earth, but it’s not immune to unruly guest behavior. Disney Park fans are particularly concerned about the future of EPCOT, where adult guests increasingly overindulge in alcohol in a quest to “Drink Around the World Showcase.” Just last year, a video surfaced of two families fighting at EPCOT on Christmas Eve.

Some Disney Parks fans feel violent incidents are on the rise at the Central Florida theme parks. In contrast, others think that smartphone cameras and access to social media simply make existing conflicts more visible to the public. Whatever the reason for increased awareness of disruptive behavior at Walt Disney World Resort, videos of guests getting banned almost always captivate online viewers.

This particular incident began in EPCOT’s United Kingdom World Showcase Pavilion on December 24, 2022. In bodycam footage posted by COP CAM VIDEOS on YouTube, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated male subject “acting loud and belligerent.”

According to documents obtained by the YouTube channel, witnesses saw Horger screaming at a Disney security cast member and poking him in the chest with a poster tube. Deputies escorted him to the front of the theme park, where the footage starts.

As deputies walked Horger out of EPCOT’s main entrance, fireworks boomed in the background. Unaware of the severity of his punishment, the guest asked: “Am I allowed on any Disney property in the next three days?”

“Never again,” a deputy replied.

Horger immediately turned hostile: “Forever? What did I do? …Do you have proof? …I just literally bought Annual Passes today. Hilarious. Thousands of dollars on your company, paying your salary, buddy.”

Deputies explained that Walt Disney World Resort management didn’t want a “drunken and disorderly” guest to stay on the property.

“I’m not drunken and disorderly… You’re the one causing me to be disorderly… What do you want to do, beat me up? You look like you want to beat me up,” Horger argued after calling the deputies “tyrants.”

The man continued yelling as a Walt Disney World Resort leader read his trespass notice, which legally banned him from the Disney parks. He argued that he spent $525 for a Disney Resort hotel. After she finished reading, Horger demanded her business card, badge numbers from the officers, and any other paperwork they had.

Deputies explained that he was only entitled to the trespass order but could follow up with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office if he wanted their badge numbers. They notified Hoger that it was time to leave–resisting meant arrest.

But Horger refused to order an Uber or climb into a cab. He insisted he would walk to his Disney Resort hotel from EPCOT, even after deputies explained that he couldn’t because the property he’d be walking through still belonged to Disney.

“If you guys want me off the property, I’m going to walk my happy *ss all the way… to my hotel,” Horger said. He repeatedly swore at the deputies until they ran out of patience.

“Get off property, or you’re going to jail,” a deputy responded. “You’re going to jail right now… You’re going to jail for trespassing. You’ve been asked multiple times.”

As deputies handcuffed him, Horger taunted officers, telling them to “touch [his] balls,” lift his “nuts,” and “see what’s in [his] butt.” He even faked a moan and called a deputy “daddy.”

“You guys just ruined my whole career, just so you know,” Horger said.

He worked as an insurance adjuster for a private company but held a Florida insurance adjuster’s license. Committing a felony can void or temporarily suspend the certification.

“I probably paid for your parents’ roof,” Horger told deputies.

“My parents live in New Jersey,” an officer quipped.

Horger called his girlfriend from the back of the police car, demanding her father send a lawyer to meet him at Orange County Jail. He claimed a security cast member tackled him and promised they’d “get rich” after he sued “the f**k out of Disney.”

The woman revealed that her ankle was broken from an earlier fall in EPCOT, which allegedly began Horger’s confrontation with security. He showed little empathy for her injury.

“What the f**k?” he asked. “What did you do? You are the reason why I’m in jail. You know that, right? You fell on the ground, and now I’m in jail. I tried to pick you up, and now I’m in jail…My life is ruined.”

“You need to call your dad right now,” he continued. “Call your f**king dad right now… Call your dad and have him meet me at the Orange County Jail with his lawyer.”

Even as a deputy walked Horger into the Orange County Jail, he asked if he needed to be patted down one more time.

Horger was charged with trespass after warning, misdemeanor battery in the first degree, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the second degree. The charges were dropped in January 2023.

You can watch the footage of Horger’s arrest below or by clicking this link.

Have you witnessed an arrest or other wild scenarios at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.