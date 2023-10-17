Disney Partners With TikTok for Massive New Project

The Walt Disney Company is partnering with TikTok for an unprecedented social media collaboration.

Although Disney is one of the best-known and most iconic entertainment companies in the world, the House of Mouse has had to adjust to social media and how fans engage with its content, Parks, and merchandise quickly. As such, it is no surprise that Disney would figure out a way to team up with the controversial platform TikTok eventually.

As part of the Disney 100 Celebration, commemorating the centennial anniversary of the founding of the company by Walt Disney, the company and TikTok have created a new kind of hub to allow fans to engage with the more than 48 Disney handles within the platform.

TikTok released a short video explaining the function of the hub:

@tiktoknewsroom In honor of @Disney’s 100th anniversary, we’re launching the Disney100 Hub on October 16! It’s a first-of-its-kind destination for Disney fans on TikTok, offering a unique interactive experience where stories, magic and memories come together. ✨ Learn more about the Hub and our latest exciting partnership via the link in our bio! ♬ original sound – TikTok Newsroom

Notably, while the press statement regarding the Disney-TikTok platform focuses on the traditional part of the brand, this means that the platform is also compiling content from Marvel Studios, Pixar, National Geographic, Lucasfilm, ESPN, Walt Disney World, and the other Disney Parks.

TikTok Global Head of Content Nicole Iacopetti said via a statement, “The Walt Disney Company has an incredible legacy of bringing joy and excitement to a global community through its iconic films and TV series, heartwarming characters, thrilling parks and memorable brands.”

Walt Disney Company Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz also said, “For more than 100 years, Disney has been a leader in creative innovation and storytelling, so we are thrilled to continue that legacy with this first-of-its-kind experience on TikTok.”

He continued, “With over 240 billion views across Disney’s portfolio of brands and experiences, TikTok has become a go-to destination for Disney fans to create, engage and connect around their favorite Disney films, shows, characters and experiences, so we’re thrilled to partner with them as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company.”

Interestingly, while the companies seem very eager to maximize their mutual brands for at least the celebration, the social media platform has actually been a source of issues for the various Disney Parks. Just recently, TikTok users were banned from the Disneyland Resort for obnoxious viral trends, while various TikTokers boasting of flouting rules has prompted rumors that the platform will be banned in the parks soon.

However, TikTok cannot be blamed for the actions of some rogue users, and it certainly seems like Disney is not holding it against the social media giant. At least not when there’s brand synergy to be had.

What do you think of Disney and TikTok teaming up? Tell us in the comments below!