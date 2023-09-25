Influencer Climbs Into Restricted Disney World Area for TikTok Stunt

An influencer recently climbed over a fence into a restricted area at Walt Disney World Resort for a TikTok stunt.

At The Most Magical Place on Earth, guests step into their favorite stories at character meet & greets and on attractions. But this influencer took that a little too literally!

TikToker Gab (@gab_nyc) and her best friend were in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort filming content dressed as Disney Princesses. Gab’s fellow influencer kicked off her shoe for a stunt in front of Cinderella Castle, imitating the iconic glass slipper scene from Cinderella (1950).

Much like in the Disney Princess film, things quickly went wrong. When the guest kicked off her shoe, it flew over a railing onto the Cinderella Castle stage, accessible only to Disney cast members.

As the Disney park was closing, it was difficult for the influencer friends to find a Disney cast member to help.

“It [was] like 11:45 and we didn’t see any cast members around to help,” Gab wrote. “…I hope the mouse police would understand she didn’t want to walk barefoot back to our hotel at midnight haha.”

Eventually, Gab decided to climb over the railing to grab the shoe.

“I hope we don’t get in trouble,” her best friend said.

“Sorry, I’m so sorry, Mr. Mouse,” she joked, asking Mickey Mouse to forgive them for climbing into the restricted area.

Thankfully, the shoe was retrieved without injury, and the women avoided trouble.

Most Disney Parks fans loved the video.

“Someone deffo saw this on a camera and chose not to say anything lmao,” @shelbykei said.

“Lowkey you wouldn’t get in trouble for that,” @cosplay_corgi agreed. “Lol. But that was perfect.”

“I’m a [cast member] and I personally think this is the best thing I’ve seen all day,” @karaaschuckk wrote.

But others weren’t happy to see rulebreaking glamorized.

“Why did she kick it over?” @brookiebabyy143 asked. “Looks intentional.”

“How could u be so [irresponsible]?” @bre_dix91 wrote. “This [isn’t] funny. You needed to ask a cast member to get this for you. Gosh some ppls kids… U post videos like this NOT asking for help & not asking a [cast member] and then post it & other dumb ppl instantly think its a free for all.”

But Gab defended her actions.

“I wasn’t going to bother a cast member about this at 11:50 pm lol,” she replied. “If it had gone over the other side we would have had to ask! We also didn’t see anyone nearby and didn’t want to start walking around barefoot haha!!”

