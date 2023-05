Once again, a Disneyland TikTok has divided the internet.

Hours after Disney Parks fans argued about a woman ingesting magic mushrooms at Disneyland Resort, Ryan (@ryansdone) shared what he thought was a simple prank. The video quickly amassed more than 250 thousand views, 40 thousand likes, and hundreds of comments arguing about his actions:

In a crowded line for Space Mountain at Disneyland Park, Ryan screamed, “Help, help me!” multiple times at the top of his lungs. The room quickly grew silent as Guests tried to figure out what had happened.

Some commenters thought the prank was funny. “The instant silence after the first help,” @briffgraff wrote. “Perfectly executed.”

“I was crying but this made me laugh, thank you,” said @illesteph.

But most took issue with Ryan’s actions, warning that he could’ve caused mass panic or encouraged a “boy who cried wolf” effect – people take real emergencies less seriously after being misled.

“This is why people don’t react/help when someone is yelling for help because it’s “‘just a prank bro,’” @iheartdagaze argued.

“For real,” @thydink echoed. “Gonna get people killed when they genuinely need help.”

“Bro these are the worst types of ppl,” @wingdington wrote. “Always have to be the center of attention.”

“This is a grown man, randomly screaming in a line for no reason,” @rahee_eats agreed. “Grow up.”

But Ryan defended his actions and said he later rode Space Mountain without issue.

“‘Grow up🤓’ Lemme be a kid bro lmfao,” he responded. “I’m never gonna see any of those people ever again lmao.”

Was this Disneyland TikTok prank inappropriate or harmless? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

