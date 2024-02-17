Obscene Guest Ruins Iconic Attraction at Disney World

An iconic Walt Disney World attraction was ruined for guests on board thanks to an obscene guest’s actions.

Disney World is packed with fun and exciting attractions for the whole family, including original rides and experiences inspired by some of Disney’s intellectual properties, including the Toy Story franchise and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars universe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, James Cameron’s Avatar saga at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the TRON franchise at Magic Kingdom to mention a few.

Unfortunately, Inside the Magic witnessed an obscene guest ruining a popular Disney World attraction for most of the guests around them.

Picture this: Your backpack is safely stowed under your seat, your seatbelt is fastened, you’ve pulled on the yellow tab, the doors of the spaceship are closed, and you’re about to go on an intergalactic trip along some of your favorite Star Wars characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO. But suddenly, a sickening smell reaches your nose before your spaceship is interrogated about a spy aboard.

Guests look around in confusion, and you start hearing multiple people retching before doing it yourself. That’s right, someone relieved themselves of massive flatulence aboard your Star Tours ship, ruining the experience for everyone around them as the retching continues and you hear guests struggling to avoid throwing up.

While every guest managed to exit the Star Wars-inspired attraction once the ride was over without throwing up, the experience was less than magical for a couple of dozens of parkgoers who looked at each other on the way out, trying to figure out who had dared to relieve themselves in the enclosed spaceship simulator without any success.

Despite the unpleasant experience this obscene guest caused, riders browsed Tatooine Traders and carried on with their day at the Disney Park.

Star Tours is one of the three Star Wars-inspired attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the only one outside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the immersive land inspired by the Lucasfilm franchise — of course, that is if we’re not counting Star Wars Launch Bay in the Animation Courtyard, where guests can meet Chewbacca.

As mentioned, George Lucas’s ever-expanding universe inspired the immersive land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is currently open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando and Disneyland Park in California. The land is packed with shops and dining locations for Star Wars fans of all ages and is home to two jaw-dropping attractions — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney describes the attraction as follows:

Explore a Galaxy Far, Far Away Board your Starspeeder 1000 and prepare for take off! When a series of mishaps unwittingly causes your starship to launch too soon, protocol droid C-3PO takes the controls. Suddenly, the ship is intercepted by Imperial—or First Order—forces searching for a Rebel spy. To avoid capture, you’ll embark on a thrilling, unpredictable flight that rockets you to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Featuring a flight simulator, digital 3D video, Audio-Animatronics characters and “in-cockpit” special effects and music, this attraction immerses you in the Star Wars mythology for an unforgettable intergalactic adventure. Will your starspeeder elude capture and make it back to the base? May the Force be with you—always.

Featuring Favorite Star Wars Characters Your adventure may take you face-to-face with First Order villain Kylo Ren, menacing bounty hunter Boba Fett, ace pilot Poe Dameron, Princess Leia or Jedi Master Yoda—plus many more.

Always a New Adventure Find yourself in a unique story again and again—including one inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Anytime you ride, you might fly into the middle of a furious battle on Crait, dodge blaster fire from TIE fighters on Jakku, swoop into the dreaded Death Star or dive deep under the oceans of Naboo. Plus, to celebrate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Tours now features an all-new destination from the movie—the ocean moon of Kef Bir.” Because the many story twists are random, you never know where you’ll go or who you may encounter along the way!

What do you think about this incident? Have you lived something similar? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!