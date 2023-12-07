Iconic Disneyland Ride To Be Permanently Modified Soon

An iconic Disneyland ride is set to be permanently modified soon. Will the changes amaze or give guests “a bad feeling about this”?

As the Disney100 celebrations near their end at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original theme park and the heart of the centennial festivities, Disney officials are ready to change gears and go full steam ahead with the next big plans for the Southern California Disney Resort, including a new parade featuring beloved Pixar characters, the return of fan-favorite events, and even an all-new fireworks show set to debut in 2024 at Disneyland Park.

But that’s not all, as Disney officials have revealed that the iconic ride Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, which takes guests on an intergalactic journey with R2-D2 and C-3PO, will soon be permanently modified. But rest assured, this change is not giving anyone “a bad feeling about this.”

On the contrary, as George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise continues to expand under the lead of Dave Filoni and the wing of The Walt Disney Company, Disney has decided to expand the intergalactic experience and include new scenes in the attraction!

During this year’s Destination D23 live stream, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro revealed that Ahsoka Tano would arrive at Star Tours with new scenes inspired by the series Ahsoka (2023) featuring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as General Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, with special appearances by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker.

The announcement was exciting but ambiguous, as D’Amaro only mentioned that the update to the attraction would debut in Spring 2024. However, new details have been revealed by Disneyland officials, setting the debut of the update as part of a whole season celebrating Star Wars.

Per an official announcement posted by Disney and shared on the official Star Wars website, the new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will debut at Disneyland Park’s Tomorrowland during the “Season of the Force” event, running from April 5 through June 2, 2024.

While the initial news of the new scenes inspired by the Disney+ original series Ahsoka mentioned that the changes would become effective at Star Tours in Walt Disney World Resort’s Tomorrowland and Disneyland Paris’ Discoveryland, no official debut date or additional information was released for the Orlando and Paris-based Disney Resorts in this announcement.

This change will make locations inspired by the Ahsoka series a permanent destination in Star Tours at Disneyland Park, enhancing the experience for guests and Star Wars fans of all ages.

To welcome this update, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue would need to temporarily close to allow Disney Imagineers and cast members to work on the attraction. However, no official schedule has been revealed for this probable temporary closure. Inside the Magic will update you when more information becomes available.

The announcement also revealed that specialty-themed food and beverage, merchandise, and more — including a brand-new fireworks show at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — would debut at Disneyland during the celebration.

Additionally, Disney revealed the return of Hyperspace Mountain to Tomorrowland during the Season of the Force celebrations at Disneyland Park. However, this overlay will likely be temporary for the Season of the Force event at Disneyland.

Like with Star Tours, Disney did not reveal a temporary closure schedule for Space Mountain. However, the attraction will surely become unavailable sometime before the Star Wars-inspired celebrations kick off at Disneyland Resort.

If you haven’t had the chance to take an intergalactic trip aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue in Tomorrowland, Disney describes the attraction as follows:

Visit a Galaxy Far, Far Away When your Starspeeder accidentally starts up without a pilot, tour guide C-3PO takes the controls. At launch, you’ll barely escape a showdown with the menacing Kylo Ren—or you’ll race through a Stormtrooper checkpoint, with Rey leading the way in the Millennium Falcon. With the First Order in pursuit, you’ll embark on a thrilling, unpredictable flight that rockets you to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Speed to the ocean moon Kef Bir. Receive an urgent transmission from Lando Calrissian. Then hold on tight as your ship hurtles through a climactic interstellar battle. Come celebrate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in a new Star Tours experience, where you’ll encounter iconic characters and visit distant worlds immortalized by the saga.

Star Tours Takes Flight On January 9, 1987, George Lucas and Walt Disney Imagineering brought the Star Wars galaxy to life at Disneyland Park. The original Star Tours attraction blasted off to Endor. Other destinations—plus digital 3D technology—were added in 2011. The experience has been updated with new worlds and characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The attraction now features state-of-the-art technology—including a flight simulator, digital 3D video, Audio-Animatronics characters and “in-cockpit” special effects and music.

Are you excited about the new scenes inspired by the Disney+ original series Ahsoka coming to Star Tours? What other stories from the Star Wars franchise would you like to see at the iconic ride? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!