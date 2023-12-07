Disneyland To Welcome All-New Fireworks Show Soon!

Disneyland Resort has announced that an all-new fireworks show is in development and will debut at the California Disney Resort very soon!

Walt Disney’s original Disney Resort has grown considerably since it opened in 1995, expanding to house two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, a shopping and entertainment district, Downtown Disney District, Disney Resort hotels, and more!

Of course, this growth has made Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, home to countless experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy, from iconic rides to thrilling new attractions, unforgettable parades, live performances, and fireworks shows, and the chance to meet Mickey Mouse and friends, Disney Princesses, and some of your favorite characters from the Star Wars franchise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Avengers Campus.

And with The Walt Disney Company commemorating 100 years of wonder with the Disney100 celebrations at Disneyland, Disney World, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more, Walt Disney’s original theme park has seen the debut of brand-new experiences, including nighttime spectaculars, an all-new attraction at Disneyland Park, and even an all-new original character making their first appearance at the park.

Additionally, Disneyland officials have filed several permits to kick off a multi-million expansion at the park, showing that The Walt Disney Company is ready to invest billions in California to develop an ambitious multi-decade project that aims to bring exciting experiences, immersive lands and even a third theme park to the Southern California Disney Resort!

Unfortunately, magic doesn’t always happen at Disneyland Park, as some of the most popular nighttime spectaculars in the Southern California Disney Resort have faced disastrous incidents triggering lengthy closures and immediate cancellations, disappointing thousands of guests.

As Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure continue to be the stage for new experiences and developments — as well as exclusive events — officials have revealed the debut of an all-new fireworks show coming to the Anaheim-based Disney Resort set to provide an out-of-this-world experience for guests of all ages.

Per a recent Disney report, Disneyland Park will be home to a celebration of the Star Wars saga, Season of the Force.

The unique celebration is set to bring exciting new experiences across the park from April 5 through June 2, 2024, with the most exciting being the debut of an all-new fireworks show inspired by the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. Per Disney: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland Park, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.”

Despite the exciting news, this would not be the first time fireworks illuminate the sky above Batuu.

In 2019, during the first operating year of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and before the extended closure of Disneyland Resort caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Batuu at Disneyland Park became the stage for a unique fireworks show — which could be considered a surprise to many, as the show was not advertised in the Disneyland app or the daily entertainment schedule provided in the park’s entrance.

The show did not feature any music or projection mapping effects. However, seeing fireworks “ignite the spark” above the Millennium Falcon in the heart of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was a unique experience that guests, including yours truly, treasure. You can see a video of this fireworks show from 2019 below:

Additionally, rebel pilots took the skies above Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the dedication ceremony of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in the Orlando Disney Resort, with two flying X-Wing starships that surely gave Star Wars fans of all ages goosebumps from excitement. You can see a video of this ceremony below or click here to watch it.

While it could be possible for Disney Imagineers and creative teams to include the use of large-scale 3D projection mapping technology, drones, and other innovations, Disneyland officials have not revealed any official details on the upcoming Star Wars fireworks show other than “galactic music sweeping through the spires” as of this article’s publishing.

Inside the Magic will update you on this exciting new show as soon as more details are available.

