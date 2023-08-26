Troubled ‘Star Wars’ Ride Facing Serious Issues at Disney World

It may be one of the most impressive attractions ever built by Walt Disney Imagineering, but Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance continues to experience constant technical troubles.

The “E-Ticket” attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge hasn’t had the easiest ride (pardon the pun). Opening later than the land itself at both Disneyland at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it’s the first of its kind in the world. However, it’s proved to be a little bit too complex for the engineers trying to keep it going on a daily basis.

The attraction combines a walk-through with a trackless dark ride, motion simulator, and drop ride system to immerse guests in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order, as seen in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Multiple characters from the sequels make appearances in the ride, whether that’s through projections or one of its 65 audio-animatronics. The likes of Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe), and Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux) reprised their roles, with the Kylo Ren audio-animatronic proving most impressive.

However, this audio-animatronic has also proved to be one of the most challenging to maintain. Kylo Ren has broken on multiple occasions, leading to the audio-animatronic being replaced by the ride’s “B-mode” alternative – a projection.

That’s not the only common complication. Rise of the Resistance infamously breaks down at both Disneyland and Disney World multiple times a day. In fact, it reportedly broke down over 500 times at Disney World in 2022.

Nearly four years after its opening, it seems like that hasn’t changed. In a recent Reddit thread debating why Rise of the Resistance was closed a lot on a visit this week, guests shared their own frustrations at its constant closures.

“Was in HS today from rope drop until around 5,” wrote the original poster, No-Walk-9615. In that time, they managed to ride everything they wanted to, except Rise of the Resistance, as “it had not opened in that time. Is it common to be down for that long? Or was there some bigger issue/ planned maintenance today?”

As other guests confirmed, this is often the case with Rise of the Resistance. “Last week BB-8 wasn’t working in pre-show,” said Snuffy1717. “Kylo and Hux on the bridge weren’t moving, one of the Finns in the ATAT room wasn’t moving, and final Kylo was in B-Mode… The ride needs some TLC.”

ForeverTheFool agreed, writing, “That poor ride seriously needs some maintenance love so all the features work again.”

“Been on rise three times last week and every time Kylo at the end was in B mode,” added Zombbarbie. “I think B is more common than A for him at this point.”

As of August 2023, there’s currently no refurbishment planned for Rise of the Resistance. However, if guest opinions are anything to go by, the attraction is desperately in need of one if it wants to maintain its title of Walt Disney World’s most impressive attraction.

