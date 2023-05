Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is easily among the most popular additions to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, taking visitors from their home planet to the world of Batuu. As immersive as the expansion from the galaxy far, far away has become, one beloved attraction is missing something from the experience.

Rise of the Resistance is easily one of the most intense and immersive attractions Disney has built in recent years. The wait times for it can be seemingly endless, and it has a massive fan following. However, a recent video shows a key component missing from the ride as the Kylo Ren animatronic is no longer at his post.

Seeking the Star Wars Sith Lord

Even though this is definitely a Disney production, the most intense element of the attraction is the presence of Kylo Ren. Disney park guests might be secure in their ride vehicles during the majority of the experience, but the adrenaline kicks in once the Sith Lord gives chase. An element of urgency is lost with him out of the ride.

The Tiktok above compares versions of the ride with and without Kylo Ren, and Star Wars fans will definitely note an atmospheric difference. The real question, why was Ren removed?

While it’s highly unlikely that the character has been 100% axed from the attraction, the more likely answer is that this is the ride’s B-mode that takes Guests on an alternative route if something is wrong with the animatronic. Kylo Ren is a very impressive and incredibly lifelike piece of tech, meaning it takes more than standard maintenance to keep him in check.

Alternatively, it could be the character is overdue for some upgrades. He did get something of an update in The Rise of Skywalker, and a glowing version of his shattered mask to match his lightsaber would be an impressive addition. Either way, it’s unlikely we’ll never see him again.

That all being said, regular Disney Park Guests are some of the most attentive fans out there, and the absence of an iconic character from a popular attraction definitely alters the experience. Hopefully, visitors won’t have to wait long for Ren to go on the rampage again.

Was Kylo there when you rode Rise of the Resistance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!